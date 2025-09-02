EXCLUSIVE 'Dangerous' Jenelle Evans Called Out for Exposing Private Information About Critic Online: 'It's Harmful' Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook A woman doxxed by Jenelle Evans called out the reality star's actions as 'dangerous.' Stacey Sanderson Sept. 2 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans doxxed a critic of hers on August 31, outing the person’s identity — and now they're dishing on the ordeal exclusively to OK!. “Keep harassing me and I’ll take out charges and personally fly to your town to do it,” Evans shared on her social media alongside a screenshot of a woman named Amanda Kathryn’s Facebook profile. “I’m still in the hospital and don’t need your drama.”

The Woman Jenelle Evans Doxxed Responded on Social Media

Source: @anonhater_/X The woman Jenelle Evans doxxed called her 'the world's worst mom.'

Evans purported Kathryn was the woman behind @anonhater_, a longstanding account on X that has been a vocal critic of hers. The MTV star claimed her dog in her Facebook photos was the same animal @anonhater_ posted. @anonhater_ responded on X, stating: “A lot of people know who I am on here so thinking you exposed some big secret is hilarious. Personally fly to my town babe. If you sign a waiver you won’t press charges I’ll DM you my address.” “If you would put this much effort into your children, maybe you wouldn’t be known as the world’s worst mom with a CPS file thicker than a phone book,” she concluded.

Amanda Kathryn Said Her Safety Is 'at Risk' Due to Jenelle Evans' Actions

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Amanda Kathryn said Jenelle Evans putting her private information online was 'dangerous.'

Kathryn admitted she is the person behind the account and spoke to OK! about the ordeal. “As a person who got doxxed in this situation, I want people to understand that it’s not just internet drama — it’s dangerous,” she shared. “Putting someone’s private information online puts their safety and their family’s safety at risk.” “What makes this even worse is the pattern we’ve already seen in this community,” she continued, noting Evans has a “lengthy history of doxxing people in the past” and “sharing personal details of critics and even her own family members online.”

Amanda Kathryn Said Doxxing 'Is Wrong' and 'Harmful'

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans exposed Amanda Kathryn's private information on Facebook.

“When someone with a large platform uses that power to expose private information, it normalizes the idea that this is an acceptable way to ‘fight back,’” she stated. “It isn’t.” Kathryn insisted whether it’s “Jenelle” or a friend of Jenelle’s she believes gave the information to her, “doxxing is wrong, harmful and should never be excused.”

