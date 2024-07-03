'New Woman!': David Eason Officially Moves on From Jenelle Evans After Nasty Divorce

The Ashley’s report interestingly detailed that, unlike Eason, Heatwole does currently work. Her job is in the field of photography and graphic design and she also is a land owner in North Carolina, which is where Eason resides. The Ashley’s research into Heatwole also found out that she doesn’t currently have any children and is a bit younger than Eason, as Eason is 36 and Heatwole is 25.

Evans, for her part, has also moved on recently. Upon her return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans revealed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter costar Briana DeJesus that her and her manager, August Keen, have been “good friends” for years. She noted he wasn’t pushing her into anything but seemed to hint there could be something potentially there.