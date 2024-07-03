'New Woman!': David Eason Officially Moves on From Jenelle Evans After Nasty Divorce
After Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason finally separated in March, it looks like Eason has moved on, as he's dating a new woman. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason’s new beau is a woman named Kenleigh Heatwole. According to the information detailed by The Ashley’s, Eason has posted TikTok’s with Heatwole, including ones where he is inside her house, they’re out at bars and a clip of the new couple singing together.
The Ashley’s report interestingly detailed that, unlike Eason, Heatwole does currently work. Her job is in the field of photography and graphic design and she also is a land owner in North Carolina, which is where Eason resides. The Ashley’s research into Heatwole also found out that she doesn’t currently have any children and is a bit younger than Eason, as Eason is 36 and Heatwole is 25.
Evans, for her part, has also moved on recently. Upon her return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans revealed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter costar Briana DeJesus that her and her manager, August Keen, have been “good friends” for years. She noted he wasn’t pushing her into anything but seemed to hint there could be something potentially there.
There was also a TikTok video that Evans posted where the song “I Like The Way You Kiss Me” was playing, and fans saw Evans grab a man’s arm that some presumed may have been Keen’s; however, Keen talked exclusively to In Touch to debunk this rumor.
He told them specifically that “Jenelle is single, as she said. This was just a friend used for a TikTok trendy video. In order to complete the trendy video an arm was needed.”
Regardless of where Evans’ relationship status with anyone stands, she has worked hard to continue avoiding Eason. On May 16th, People confirmed that Evans was granted a six-month restraining order against Eason. At the time, Keen told People that "Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career. She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order,” Keen explained. “She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her and she looks forward to her bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."
Evans’ lawyer, Brandon Pettijohn, spoke exclusively to The Sun about the restraining order as well, noting that Eason could not have any contact with Evans or her children, could not post on social media about her, could not visit the schools their children attend and had to give up all of his firearms he had. Due to laws in North Carolina, the couple have to be separated for a year before they can legally be divorced, so it will be some time until they move forward toward the inevitable. What is certain, though, is that it seems Evans has finally left Eason for good and both are moving forward with their lives.