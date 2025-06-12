'Stupid' 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Annihilated After Forgetting Son Jace's Age in Bizarre Interview
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was slammed after appearing to not know her son Jace Evans’ age in a recent interview.
While promoting her divorce party, which is set to take place June 12 at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City, a media outlet asked about the reality star's son.
“What is it like? He’s about to be, what 16?” they questioned, to which she replied, “Well, he’s about to be 15."
A Bizarre Response
The response was bizarre, as Jace Evans was born in August 2009, making him 15 years old.
Last year, Jenelle even posted a 15th birthday tribute to her son on Instagram, writing, “What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends," she captioned the post alongside a video of her son riding a four-wheeler into the woods. "That's how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday! How did those years go by so quick? 🥹❤️🎉🎂 I’m the short one now!"
Jenlle Defends Herself After Being Slammed
Fans quickly took to social media platform X to slam her for the blunder, with one critic stating, “Stupid b----- doesn’t even know how old her children are.”
“It’s Jenelle, she can’t lower the bar in mothering much more,” another X user wrote. “Wait… give it a few she’ll prove me wrong.” Still, others took to call her “stupid” and an “egg donor” whose “brain is probably fried from decades of substance abuse.” Rather than own up to the mistake, Jenelle defended herself on X, writing, “Haters acting like I would get my child’s age wrong. I said he’s 15.” “I’m pretty sure I know when I gave birth,” she added.
Jace Moved Out of Jenelle's House for a Bit
Although she couldn’t recall his correct age, Jenelle gushed about Jace during the interview.
“Time has literally flown by….he went from a little boy to a young man overnight… he’s a big help around the house and he wants to do good in life. He’s really into dirt bikes and fixing them and stuff like that. So maybe he’ll be a mechanic. We’ll see…” she said.
As OK! reported, Jace moved out of Jenelle’s house to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, but that was short-lived.
“The situation at Andrew’s home was not good,” an insider shared with a news outlet, revealing Jace only lasted at Andrew’s house for two weeks. “Andrew is in no way in the position to be raising a kid, especially one who barely knows him and didn’t want to be there in the first place.”
It 'Didn't Work Out'
“He’s not there anymore,” they added. “Andrew is not mature enough to raise a child by any means.”
While Jenelle had reportedly taken “Andrew and his family’s word that he had changed,” she never made a visit to his house prior to sending Jace there.
“Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew,” the source concluded. “It was decided for him. And he hated it here. And he was very upset with Jenelle for sending him. No one is surprised this didn’t work out.”