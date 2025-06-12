'Stupid' 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Annihilated After Forgetting Son Jace's Age in Bizarre Interview

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was slammed after appearing to not know her son Jace Evans’ age in a recent interview.

While promoting her divorce party, which is set to take place June 12 at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City, a media outlet asked about the reality star's son.

“What is it like? He’s about to be, what 16?” they questioned, to which she replied, “Well, he’s about to be 15."