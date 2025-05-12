“If you’re going to report about me do it right,” Evans shared on X, “never said Nathan was innocent and never gave him a place to stay while the cops were there. I offered him to stay hours before they arrived. Their fight was about her being jealous of me, according to his mom.” The Teen Mom 2 alum noted she said Griffith and his girlfriend were “both at fault,” urging the media not to twist the story.

“And if you think for one second I wasn’t a victim of domestic violence when I was with Nathan.. I was,” Evans continued. “I just don’t go bragging every time I was in that situation. Def wasn’t in the gym working out.. was laying in bed depressed and my body was sore. So f--- off,” she noted, tagging a publication.

She ended by sarcastically wishing herself a happy Mother’s Day, saying she woke up “tagged in BS.”