'F--- Off!': 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Lashes Out About Her Involvement in Nathan Griffith's Arrest
Jenelle Evans lashed out on Mother’s Day over a report involving her ex Nathan Griffith’s arrest and her involvement beforehand.
Jenelle Angered by a Report
“If you’re going to report about me do it right,” Evans shared on X, “never said Nathan was innocent and never gave him a place to stay while the cops were there. I offered him to stay hours before they arrived. Their fight was about her being jealous of me, according to his mom.” The Teen Mom 2 alum noted she said Griffith and his girlfriend were “both at fault,” urging the media not to twist the story.
“And if you think for one second I wasn’t a victim of domestic violence when I was with Nathan.. I was,” Evans continued. “I just don’t go bragging every time I was in that situation. Def wasn’t in the gym working out.. was laying in bed depressed and my body was sore. So f--- off,” she noted, tagging a publication.
She ended by sarcastically wishing herself a happy Mother’s Day, saying she woke up “tagged in BS.”
Nathan Griffith 'Randomly' Called Jenelle Evans Prior to HIs Arrest
As OK! reported, Griffith was arrested on April 23 for alleged strangulation and probation violation.
On April 25, Evans explained on TikTok Griffith had “randomly called her” asking for help, as he and his girlfriend got into an argument and he wanted to leave before she called the police on him.
Evans stated she asked Griffith what he had done, inquiring if he had made her mad or cheated on her, to which he claimed his girlfriend thought he wasn't loyal to her. He also admitted to drinking, which is now allowed as he's on probation.
Jenelle Evans Agreed to Help Nathan Griffith
“So, Nathan books an Uber,” Evans explained. “I gave him my address. I said, ‘Listen, you can come over here. You can spend the night. You can stay in Kaiser [Griffith]’s room because he [has] a queen-size bed. And then [in] a few days, you got to figure out what you're doing.'”
She admitted to only agreeing to help him since he's Kaiser’s father. When Nathan opened the door, cops were waiting for him. Rather than initially turning himself in, she said he shut the door and refused to go outside. Although she kept encouraging him to speak to the cops, Jenelle shared he was insistent he didn’t want to get arrested again, which he was certain would happen due to him drinking. Nathan also told Jenelle his girlfriend attacked him, but he did not hit her.
“He was on FaceTime with his mom,” Jenelle continued, “while all that was happening between him and his girlfriend… and his mother talked to his girlfriend. His girlfriend said, ‘Look, he just got on top of me. He didn't strangle me, but it scared me. So then I called the police.’”
Jenelle Evans Feels Both Nathan Griffith and His Girlfriend Are to Blame
Jenelle stated she remained on FaceTime with Nathan until 9:35 p.m. when the cops “ended up breaking inside the house and tackling Nathan to the ground.”
While Nathan ended up getting arrested, Jenelle shared she “didn’t understand why his girlfriend wasn’t punished more” as she believed they were both equally to blame for the incident.