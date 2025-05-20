'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith's Wife Showed Up to His Ex's House, Shocking 911 Call Confirms
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans showed up at Nathan Griffith’s estranged girlfriend Anastasia Biddle’s house with Griffith’s current wife, May Oyola, in an effort to get some of Griffith’s possessions back.
The 911 Call
According to a media outlet, a 911 call was placed on April 27 by Oyola in which Evans was heard telling her what to say.
“I need to get an escort because I’m married and my husband is in jail right now,” Oyola told the 911 operator. “He was living with someone else.” Oyola explained he left “all of his belongings” including his “wallet, his cards [and] his dog” in Biddle’s house, so she needed to go see her to try to get them back, but said she did not “want to go alone.”
While the 911 operator assured Griffith’s wife someone could accompany her, they refused to give her any legal advice when she asked if she had any “rights” to get the property back. They also informed her they could not force Biddle to open the door if she refused.
“Is this like the landlord? Or— what’s the relationship there?” the 911 operator then asked Oyola, seemingly confused as to who the “other woman” he was residing with was. Oyola clarified that Griffith was in a “domestic situation” with Biddle even though she is still legally married to him.
Evans could be heard in the background coaching Oyola on what to say, insisting she tell them Griffith and his girlfriend had been residing at Biddle’s mother’s home and that Biddle “does drugs” like marijuana.
“I think it’s weed and she drinks a lot,” Oyola then told the 911 operator. “My husband was living with her, but I don’t know her that much,” she added, telling them she had her “friend” with her and they just wanted to get Griffith’s belongings without starting any “drama.” Evans ended up suggesting police meet her and Oyola at a meet up spot to escort them to Biddle’s residence, which they ended up doing.
Anastasia and Jenelle's Statements
Biddle took to a social media live later to inform her followers of what happened.
“She showed up around 2 o’clock in the afternoon with May… May, Jenelle and an officer asking about Nathan’s things… I basically just told them, no, and they were asking for his cards and his wallet at the house and stuff like that… He was leaving the house, [Jenelle] got him an Uber, he obviously grabbed his phone and his wallet. His wallet is not here," she explained.
She also insisted she didn’t “need a man for money,” revealing Evans and Oyola accused her of planning to use Griffith’s credit cards and phone.
Evans took to social media platform X after the ordeal to share the following message: “Why keep Nathan’s belongings if he hurt you and you hate him?! You said, ‘He can come get them from me when he gets out of jail.’ You have a lot of growing up to do.”
Anastasia Also Came to May's House
After the news broke, Oyola took to Instagram Story to share the “tabloids should post as well the time when that pathetic girl came to my house unannounced with the police to get something that my husband forgot.” “Of course with ZERO legal rights!” she continued. “She was totally under the influence, threatening me over the phone and asking me to get out from my home nonstop… knowing she was with a married man, disrespecting the vulnerable situation I was going through because of my father’s health in my country.”
She went on to call Biddle “pathetic” for “playing to be a Christian and ‘good’ person.”
“I’m not even mentioning in details [sic] all the times during that ‘relationship’ HE called me asking for help and wanting to get back with me,” she added. “He was in h---. #pathetic #hypocrites. Zero values, morals and a [sic] integrity.”
