'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith's Wife Showed Up to His Ex's House, Shocking 911 Call Confirms

According to a media outlet, a 911 call was placed on April 27 by Oyola in which Evans was heard telling her what to say.

“I need to get an escort because I’m married and my husband is in jail right now,” Oyola told the 911 operator. “He was living with someone else.” Oyola explained he left “all of his belongings” including his “wallet, his cards [and] his dog” in Biddle’s house, so she needed to go see her to try to get them back, but said she did not “want to go alone.”

While the 911 operator assured Griffith’s wife someone could accompany her, they refused to give her any legal advice when she asked if she had any “rights” to get the property back. They also informed her they could not force Biddle to open the door if she refused.