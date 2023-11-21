Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, to Be Placed in Foster Care After Repeatedly Running Away From Home
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after running away from his grandmother Barbara's home last weekend.
The teenager is currently in the hospital and he is expected to be placed in foster care once he's released by doctors.
As OK! previously reported, Jace went to live with his grandma after he ran away from his mother and stepdad David Eason's property at least three times over the past few months.
He'd been living with Barbara for several weeks when he was allegedly caught vaping at school and the 70-year-old took his phone away from him as punishment. The 14-year-old ran away from his grandma's house on Saturday and wasn't discovered until 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night.
"Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s," a source explained, adding that he also wasn't able to take his medications "due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds."
This comes after David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly purposely inflicting injuries on Jace "on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."
Another source claimed Jenelle and Jace's relationship became even more strained after the abuse allegations, noting that "Jenelle hasn't reached out to try to talk to him" since he moved out.
Instead, the reality star took to social media to gush about her relationship with her husband.
"No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me," she wrote earlier this month. "Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee 💋❤️."
The mother-of-three immediately faced backlash on social media from critics claiming she was choosing her husband over her son.
"The only teen mom who hasn’t figured out their s--- or put their children first ever like not once," one user penned, while another said, "I couldn’t imagine the betrayal your sons feel. This makes me sick."
TMZ reported Jace will be placed in foster care.