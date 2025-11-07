Jenn Tran Gives Rare Update on Relationship With Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner and Fling Sasha Farber

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn Tran gave a rare update on where she stands with ex-boyfriend Sasha Farber. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the reality star, 27, addressed some of the rumors surrounding her relationship with her former Dancing With the Stars partner — and revealed whether they're still seeing each other. During — and for a short time after — the dance competition in fall 2024, Tran reportedly lived with the dancer.

When asked if she ever fully moved in, she played coy and "plead[ed] the fifth." "I was over there a lot, yeah," Tran said, blushing. "I was just hanging, just chilling." The former Bachelorette added, "When we were competing, I was with him 24/7. We were dancing for probably eight hours a day, attached at the hip. It's different now." Although Tran lives in Miami and Farber resides in Los Angeles, they still "chat every now and then." A news outlet reported in June that they split, despite never publicly confirming their romance, after nearly a year of dating.

Jenn Tran's Current Relationship Status

The 27-year-old left the reality TV universe behind to continue pursuing her dreams of becoming a dermatologist. As she finishes up her last six months in school, she's "exploring" dating in Florida. "I'm having a lot of fun. I think I was very much in the 'I want to be engaged' mindset and 'I want to be tied down' mindset when I was going through The Bachelorette. God bless her soul, because amazing of me to like want that," she recalled. "But now, I'm very much the opposite. I am really having fun and just enjoying my single life and doing things without someone telling me what to do and worrying about somebody else. I'm going on dates for sure." Tran is not looking for a serious relationship at this point in time, and she assumes "no one in Miami is looking for anything, too."

Jenn Tran Gives Advice to Upcoming Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul

While her own marriage plans are currently on pause, she's both excited and skeptical about Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season of The Bachelorette. "Good luck," she advised the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star. "Never say never. It could work, but I also think the nature of it all has just changed so much. We've seen it in all of these reality dating shows. Everyone goes on there now and gets this huge following and whatnot. It's like, 'What are your real intentions? Why are you actually on here?' It's not the same as it was in the olden days anymore. I lost faith in the process. Look what happened to me." Devin Strader proposed to Tran on the finale of her Bachelorette season. He later broke up with her via phone call in August 2024, claiming he had doubts about their engagement and didn't love her anymore.

