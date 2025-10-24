Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Reacts to Her 'Bachelorette' Cast: I Want to 'Win' Back My 'Baby Mama'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen isn’t ready to see her date dozens of men as ABC’s latest Bachelorette lead. After TikToker Zachary Reality shared a video breaking down the new contestants fighting for Paul’s final rose on Thursday, October 23, Mortensen, 32, couldn’t help but drop his perspective in the comments section.

Dakota Mortensen Wants His 'Baby Momma Back'

“Making me wanna go win my baby momma back,” Mortensen wrote from his verified account. The TikToker reposted Mortensen’s comment in a separate video, sparking fan reactions to Paul’s ex’s messy remark. “Please don’t Dakota! Leave her be!” one fan wrote, while, another user added, “He’s so calculated it’s kinda gross. I think he just wants to ruin the opportunity for her.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Rose to Fame on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews joined the conversation with an eye-rolling meme, which racked up over 200 likes in agreement. Paul, 31, rose to fame for her involvement in a “soft swinging” scandal within the Mormon mom community while still married to her ex-husband, Tate Paul. After their divorce, Paul began dating Mortensen, a relationship fans followed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives until it ended following Paul’s domestic violence arrest in 2023.

Taylor Frankie Paul Was Announced as 'Bachelorette'

Paul was announced as the latest lead of The Bachelorette franchise in September, which is expected to air sometime in 2026. The reality star revealed the news during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, explaining she initially had reservations as a mother of three. “In my head I’m like, ‘How do I make this work?’ I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people,” Paul told host Alex Cooper. “My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed Last Hookup With Dakota Mortensen

