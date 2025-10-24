or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Frankie Paul
REALITY TV NEWS

Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Reacts to Her 'Bachelorette' Cast: I Want to 'Win' Back My 'Baby Mama'

Photo of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen chimed in with a messy comment after the contestants for her season of 'The Bachelorette' were revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen isn’t ready to see her date dozens of men as ABC’s latest Bachelorette lead.

After TikToker Zachary Reality shared a video breaking down the new contestants fighting for Paul’s final rose on Thursday, October 23, Mortensen, 32, couldn’t help but drop his perspective in the comments section.

Dakota Mortensen Wants His 'Baby Momma Back'

Photo of Dakota Mortensen joked that he wanted his 'baby momma back.'
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen joked that he wanted his 'baby momma back.'

“Making me wanna go win my baby momma back,” Mortensen wrote from his verified account.

The TikToker reposted Mortensen’s comment in a separate video, sparking fan reactions to Paul’s ex’s messy remark.

“Please don’t Dakota! Leave her be!” one fan wrote, while, another user added, “He’s so calculated it’s kinda gross. I think he just wants to ruin the opportunity for her.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Rose to Fame on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul rose to fam on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul rose to fam on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews joined the conversation with an eye-rolling meme, which racked up over 200 likes in agreement.

Paul, 31, rose to fame for her involvement in a “soft swinging” scandal within the Mormon mom community while still married to her ex-husband, Tate Paul. After their divorce, Paul began dating Mortensen, a relationship fans followed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives until it ended following Paul’s domestic violence arrest in 2023.

MORE ON:
Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul Was Announced as 'Bachelorette'

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' is set to air sometime in 2026.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' is set to air sometime in 2026.

Paul was announced as the latest lead of The Bachelorette franchise in September, which is expected to air sometime in 2026. The reality star revealed the news during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, explaining she initially had reservations as a mother of three.

“In my head I’m like, ‘How do I make this work?’ I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people,” Paul told host Alex Cooper. “My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed Last Hookup With Dakota Mortensen

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul confessed that she hooked up with Dakota Mortensen in April.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul confessed that she hooked up with Dakota Mortensen in April.

During the conversation, Cooper, 31, asked Paul about her relationship with Mortensen, specifically the last time they hooked up. Although Paul revealed it might have happened at April’s Stagecoach Festival, she laughingly added, “Maybe one after.”

“1 or 2 times …. Got it lol,” Mortensen wrote in the comments section.

At the time, Paul admitted she hadn’t told Mortensen about starring in the dating show. “I have not confirmed it with him. It’s just not something that’s been on, like, my priority list to confirm with him,” she said. “I don’t know exactly how he’ll react or feel, but he does know that we opened the gates of dating other people. [He’ll] probably [be] sad. I assume that it’s like, ‘Whoa, she’s gonna be dating people, a lot, and then also, in front of me,’ and that’s probably gonna be kind of hard to watch.”

