Jenn Tran Stuns in Red Bikini During Boat Day in Miami After Revealing She Still Talks to Ex Sasha Farber: Photos

Source: @jenntran/Instagram

Jenn Tran sizzled in a fiery red bathing suit after confessing she still talks to ex Sasha Farber.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Jenn Tran is living her best single life on the water.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, looked gorgeous in a red bikini while enjoying a yacht day in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, November 11.

In social media photos, Tran bared her cleavage in a fiery top and thong, paired with flowing, printed pants. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings as her brunette locks blew with the wind.

Source: @jenntran/Instagram

Jenn Tran is having fun being single.

The reality star was joined by her friends Juliet Nowak and Carolina M. Arab. When she wasn't enjoying the hot tub aboard the boat, she indulged in some of her beach day beauty essentials from Supergoop, Glow Recipe and Make Up for Ever. Tran stored the skincare inside a black and gold crochet tote.

"Girly Sunday," she captioned her photo dump.

Source: @jenntran/Instagram

Jenn Tran showed off her lean figure in a fiery red bikini.

Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section with praise for Tran. Carolina Sofía posted three fire emojis, while newly-engaged Gabriella Elnicki added heart eyes.

"So cayute [sic] and fun," Starr Skyler wrote.

One fan added, "Are you real?! OMG 🥰😍."

Jenn Tran Gives Rare Update on Relationship With Sasha Farber

Jenn Tran

Source: @jenntran/Instagram

The reality star captioned her Instagram post, 'Girly Sunday.'

In an exclusive interview with OK! on November 7, Tran revealed she still talks to her ex Sasha Farber. The duo reportedly lived together after competing on Dancing With the Stars in fall 2024, although the Bachelor alum would not confirm.

"I plead the fifth," she said coyly. "I was over there a lot, yeah. I was just hanging, just chilling...when we were competing, I was with him 24/7. We were dancing for probably eight hours a day, attached at the hip. It's different now."

Source: MEGA

Jenn Tran dated her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner, Sasha Farber.

The exes live on opposite coasts, with Tran in Miami and Farber in Los Angeles, but they still "chat every now and then."

A news outlet revealed that they split in June after nearly a year of dating.

Jenn Tran Confirms She's Single

Source: @jenntran/Instagram

Jenn Tran soaked in the sun on a boat with her friends.

She's currently enjoying being single and is not looking to settle down at the moment.

"I'm having a lot of fun. I think I was very much in the 'I want to be engaged' mindset and 'I want to be tied down' mindset when I was going through The Bachelorette. God bless her soul, because amazing of me to like want that," she recalled. "But now, I'm very much the opposite. I am really having fun and just enjoying my single life and doing things without someone telling me what to do and worrying about somebody else. I'm going on dates for sure."

The TV star cheekily added, "No one in Miami is looking for anything, too."

