Jenna Bush Hager Begs Martha Stewart to Post More Thirst Traps: Watch

Jenna Bush Hager took a break from baking with Martha Stewart to inquire about her provocative Instagram posts.

During the Wednesday, June 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, pressed the chef, 83, for more hot photos.

Jenna Bush Hager is hungry for more Martha Stewart thirst traps.

Stewart joined the morning show for a blueberry crisp and rhubarb lattice tart baking tutorial, but Bush Hager was more focused on when the chef plans to share another sultry snapshot.

"You haven't posted any thirst traps!" she exclaimed in between bites of a finished dessert.

"I've been making hay," Stewart explained. "We made a thousand bales of hay yesterday and the day before for my animals."

Bush Hager didn't buy the excuse and encouraged her to "post us a little hay thirst trap today."

"Okay, I will. I'll go up in my hay loft and show you the 1,027 bales I made," Stewart replied.

Bush Hager insisted she be in the picture because she "look[s] fab."