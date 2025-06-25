Jenna Bush Hager Begs Martha Stewart to Post More Thirst Traps: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager is hungry for more Martha Stewart thirst traps.
During the Wednesday, June 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, pressed the chef, 83, for more hot photos.
Stewart joined the morning show for a blueberry crisp and rhubarb lattice tart baking tutorial, but Bush Hager was more focused on when the chef plans to share another sultry snapshot.
"You haven't posted any thirst traps!" she exclaimed in between bites of a finished dessert.
"I've been making hay," Stewart explained. "We made a thousand bales of hay yesterday and the day before for my animals."
Bush Hager didn't buy the excuse and encouraged her to "post us a little hay thirst trap today."
"Okay, I will. I'll go up in my hay loft and show you the 1,027 bales I made," Stewart replied.
Bush Hager insisted she be in the picture because she "look[s] fab."
Martha Stewart's Thirst Traps
Stewart went viral for her sultry selfies back in 2020 and has been publishing them to social media ever since. In April, a reporter asked her secret to the perfect thirst trap, to which she replied, "Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that."
"I decided this is a very fun vehicle and I'm going to make the most of it," the mom-of-one continued. "It's like a daily diary of my own existence."
Martha Stewart's Recent Social Media Shares
Lately, Stewart has uploaded more photos of her garden, flowers and hay than of herself to her Instagram feed, except for a recent photo on a boat.
"Visited my agent @bmlevine and his family this morning to help with his landscaping planning! He took me out on the lake in his new @seadoo," she captioned the June 23 post. "It was such fun just like a big jet ski. My dogs loved it as did I ! easy to navigate ! great to get around on the water ! Very little fuss!!! I want one for maine!!!!"
The chef opened up her longtime love of boating two days prior with a throwback image of her controlling a sail.
"Boating has been a favorite pastime of mine ever since I was a newlywed," she said. "Whether I’m navigating a small Laser, a 40-foot sloop, or a 200-foot yacht, the joy of the open sea, the brisk breezes, and the beauty of it all lure me back again and again."