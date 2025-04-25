Martha Stewart, 83, Has 'Fun' Posting Thirst Traps, Admits She'll Never Share an 'Ugly' Selfie
Martha Stewart has been blessing her Instagram followers with a multitude of thirst traps ever since she posted one in 2020 — and she abides by one simple rule to ensure her photos get everyone talking.
"Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that," the chef, 83, quipped to a reporter when asked the secret to her hot shots.
"I decided this is a very fun vehicle and I'm going to make the most of it," the mom-of-one added of using social media. "It's like a daily diary of my own existence."
The TV star has been looking so good recently that her latest thirst trap from earlier this month had fans accusing her of undergoing a facelift.
While she hasn't responded to the most recent allegations, the businesswoman chatted with her dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin on a 2024 episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast" to reveal what procedures she's had done.
"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," Stewart noted. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
Dr. Belkin said the cookbook author has used cheek filler as well as muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.
"We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," he added. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works."
Stewart claimed she doesn't think "about age" too often, but admitted, "I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it."
The celebrity's good looks even caught the attention of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, who asked her to pose for their cover in 2023.
"I paused for about one minute and said, 'Oh, why not?'" she recalled in an interview of them calling her up.
"They only gave me two months to get in shape, and I took it on as an assignment. I immediately cut out bad foods, worked out, worked on my arms and on elongating my muscles. And the shoot came out great," Stewart raved. "People told me it made them feel good about themselves, and that’s important to me. If you take care of yourself, you can live an active, healthy long life."
Extra spoke to Stewart about posting photos on social media.