Jenna Bush Hager Compares Herself to Travis Kelce: 'Once a Party Girl or Boy, Always a Party Girl or Boy'

Jenna Bush Hager came to Travis Kelce's defense over his "party boy" image. During the Wednesday, August 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, drew similarities between her and the football star's tendency to get rowdy. Bush Hager confessed that when she was younger, she also liked to go out and be wild, and she doesn't think Kelce, 35, should be ashamed of wanting to do the same.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Erin Andrews is guest co-hosting 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

"I just have to tell Travis something...Travis, I'll talk straight to you, my friend," Bush Hager asserted. "I was also known as a party girl. Somebody asked me yesterday. I'm 43, and they said, 'Hey, Jenna, did you ever read that article about you at age 19?' And I said, 'No...I didn't, because I didn't want to read about those things.' Once a party girl or boy, always a party girl or boy. Sorry, Travis, but it kind of follows you around like a chaser." She encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End to stop overthinking and just "stick with it." "It doesn't mean that's all of who he is, or all of who you are, but this is the secret to life," she maintained. "You can't worry about how other people think of you."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager partied when she was younger.

Guest co-host Erin Andrews, who is friends with Kelce, encouraged Bush Hager to go out and party with him. "You guys would have a great time," the sportscaster quipped.

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

But Bush Hager was insistent on getting her point across to Kelce. "It isn't all of who you are, at all, and it isn't all of who he is. Probably if people really knew who I was, they'd be wildly disappointed by my 7:30 thumb sucking," Bush Hager joked. "That just means I go to bed early. But here's the thing. It's the big secret of life, and I try to talk to my girls about this. You can't worry about how other people see you. People may see Travis as a party guy. Anybody that knows him knows that may be one element, but he's a million different things." The mom-of-three learned to ignore naysayers "really early, before [she] was even of legal drinking age." "There was so much that happened young that now, I do not care," she declared.

Travis Kelce Doesn't Just Want to Be Seen as a Party Guy

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce is privy to his public perception.