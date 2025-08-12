NEWS Travis Kelce's 'GQ' Cover Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans: 'What Is He Wearing?' Source: MEGA Travis Kelce starred on the cover of GQ's September 2025 issue. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce went country chic for the cover of GQ — and fans are absolutely freaking out. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is the star of the men's fashion magazine's September 2025 issue, which was shot by Ryan McGinley and styled by Law Roach. With the cover shoot's looks transitioning from full-on fur to water sport couture, Kelce's handsome features were in part outshined by his statement-making styles.

Titled "America's Sweetheart: Travis Kelce," one of the issue's cover photos featured a close-up shot of the NFL tight end's face, as a dramatic fur hat covered the entirety of his forehead and fell down to his shoulders. In another picture, Kelce was hoisted up in the air on a flyboard over an area of water in Florida while dressed in a red vest from Prada and plaid boxers. Other images displayed Kelce holding a snake, an alligator while submerging himself in water.

Travis Kelce Trolled Over 'GQ' Cover

Source: MEGA The athlete went full wilderness for his cover shoot.

While fans of Kelce — and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — were thrilled to witness the athlete enter the world of fashion with his GQ cover, some couldn't help but criticize a few of the furry, wilderness-like ensembles. "What is he wearing?" one person asked, while another similarly questioned, "what in the wide wide world of sports is he wearing?" Others compared Kelce's look to "Tarzan" or a "caveman," as someone admitted: "This looks so silly 😂😂😂."

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce received mixed reactions about the outfits worn in his cover shoot.

Fans also praised Kelce for his bold looks, as one supporter gushed: "Travis Kelce, proving you can lose a Super Bowl, win a magazine cover, and still look like you’re about to conquer the North Pole. 😂." "Omg his photos! He looks SO GOOD 😍🥵🥵 article was great too!" another individual declared. A few fans questioned why the issue was titled "America's Sweetheart," as many argued Swift, occasionally referred to as Miss Americana by her admirers, is more deserving of the name.

Travis Kelce Is 'in Love' With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023.

Kelce would likely agree — and wasn't shy to speak about his relationship during the interview. While the A-listers are one of the most famous couples of recent times, Kelce insists their romance is just like any other relationship involving two people in love.

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce admitted he and Taylor Swift are 'in love.'