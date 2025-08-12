Travis Kelce's 'GQ' Cover Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans: 'What Is He Wearing?'
Travis Kelce went country chic for the cover of GQ — and fans are absolutely freaking out.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is the star of the men's fashion magazine's September 2025 issue, which was shot by Ryan McGinley and styled by Law Roach.
With the cover shoot's looks transitioning from full-on fur to water sport couture, Kelce's handsome features were in part outshined by his statement-making styles.
Titled "America's Sweetheart: Travis Kelce," one of the issue's cover photos featured a close-up shot of the NFL tight end's face, as a dramatic fur hat covered the entirety of his forehead and fell down to his shoulders.
In another picture, Kelce was hoisted up in the air on a flyboard over an area of water in Florida while dressed in a red vest from Prada and plaid boxers.
Other images displayed Kelce holding a snake, an alligator while submerging himself in water.
Travis Kelce Trolled Over 'GQ' Cover
While fans of Kelce — and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — were thrilled to witness the athlete enter the world of fashion with his GQ cover, some couldn't help but criticize a few of the furry, wilderness-like ensembles. "What is he wearing?" one person asked, while another similarly questioned, "what in the wide wide world of sports is he wearing?"
Others compared Kelce's look to "Tarzan" or a "caveman," as someone admitted: "This looks so silly 😂😂😂."
Fans also praised Kelce for his bold looks, as one supporter gushed: "Travis Kelce, proving you can lose a Super Bowl, win a magazine cover, and still look like you’re about to conquer the North Pole. 😂."
"Omg his photos! He looks SO GOOD 😍🥵🥵 article was great too!" another individual declared.
A few fans questioned why the issue was titled "America's Sweetheart," as many argued Swift, occasionally referred to as Miss Americana by her admirers, is more deserving of the name.
Travis Kelce Is 'in Love' With Taylor Swift
Kelce would likely agree — and wasn't shy to speak about his relationship during the interview.
While the A-listers are one of the most famous couples of recent times, Kelce insists their romance is just like any other relationship involving two people in love.
"Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people," the professional football player explained. "When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”
He continued: "Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f--- off."