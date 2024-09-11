Travis Kelce Jokes He Wanted to 'Heckle' the Italian Tennis Player at the U.S. Open: 'I'm Not a Quiet Person'
Travis Kelce is aware when he needs to keep his mouth shut!
In an episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," which aired on Wednesday, September 11, Travis talked about a silly thing that came to his mind while watching the U.S. Open with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
“So the entire time I wanted to heckle the Italian Sinner, the number one player in the world, to help my guy Fritzy out," he jokingly said, referring to Jannik Sinner.
“But I played it cool, I played it respectful,” Travis, 34, expressed. He said he was trying to control himself from mimicking what "the guy did in Happy Gilmore" as he feared being kicked out from his first U.S. Open.
"It was my first time. My second time going to a tennis match, at least a professional tennis match as big as this one," the Kansas City Chiefs player gushed.
"This was a completely different world," he explained to his brother about the event. "It’s very quiet and you know us, when it’s very quiet, we want to say something. I’m not a quiet person, never been a quiet person, I’ve always been the kid at the back of the class when it gets quiet, like say something smart or say something funny or at least try and get a rise out of people."
Travis said that the "intermissions when they were playing music" was the only time he "was really showing" his personality.
He was spotted vibing with Taylor, 34, to the song "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" by The Darkness.
Now that Taylor is back in the U.S. following her Eras Tour, the duo spent the weekend in New York City, where they were spotted at several restaurants.
They had a pizza date at Lucali, a neighborhood pizzeria in Brooklyn, on Friday, September 6. Then they were spotted at the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster the next day.
An insider told Life & Style that the couple have set "some rules on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh" during this time period.
"They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have," the source added. "They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up."
"Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout," the source commented on how "romantic dates are a must" for the superstars.