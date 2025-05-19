or
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Spain Locals 'Horrified' After Exposing Her Nipples in Fishnet Top

bianca censori mallorca outfit controversy
Source: MEGA; @__0___0___o/X

Bianca Censori left Spain locals stunned after exposing her nipples in a fishnet top.

By:

May 19 2025, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori is turning heads — again.

Kanye West’s wife caused a scene in Spain after she showed up at a local market on Saturday, May 17, rocking a see-through fishnet top with no bra, fully exposing her nipples in public.

The Aussie model doubled down on the daring outfit with a black leather skirt that covered only the front, while the back was left completely open, revealing just a skimpy pair of black underwear as she strolled out of a store in Santanyí, Majorca.

kanye west bianca photo shoot spain
Source: @__0___0___o/X

Bianca Censori wore a sheer top with no bra in Spain.

“People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” one eyewitness told a news outlet.

Source: @__0___0___o/X
“Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market,” they added.

It wasn’t exactly a low-key moment.

“They were surrounded by five body guards in black suits and walkie talkies – making a huge scene,” the source said.

kanye west wife backless skirt market
Source: @__0___0___o/X

Locals were shocked by Kanye West's wife's bold outfit.

Naturally, fans online didn’t hold back.

“Having spent years living in Europe, I can assure you that most Europeans find this display utterly disgraceful. They might stare, but it’s with a sense of disgust rather than admiration,” one user posted.

Another chimed in, “No self-respecting man would do this. Attention is a h--- of a drug.”

A third person wrote, “So I guess there is no such thing as indecent exposure.”

One more added, “At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," while someone else said: “He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her.”

One simply put, “Thought they were divorced.”

bianca censori mallorca outfit controversy
Source: @__0___0___o/X

Bianca Censori bared her backside while shopping in Spain.

While rumors of a split have been making the rounds, the pair was spotted together on Friday, April 18, snapping a photo after reuniting in Spain, as OK! previously reported.

Just days later, on Tuesday, April 22, Censori was seen again in Mallorca, stepping into another local shop — and once more, she wasn’t exactly dressed to blend in.

She popped out of a black SUV in a revealing black T-back bodysuit that left little to the imagination. In one photo, her sheer seam tights fully exposed her backside, taking her look to the next level.

bianca censori kanye divorce rumors
Source: @__0___0___o/X

Kanye West stayed nearby while Bianca Censori shopped.

More recently, West and Censori — joined by her 29-year-old sister Angela Censori — were caught on camera during what looked like a sultry photoshoot. The couple even shared a steamy moment in public that had bystanders watching.

A clip shared on X showed Bianca, 30, walking toward a stage in a leather thong bodysuit that left her bottom completely on display.

Source: @SchengenStory/X
Kanye sat at the edge of the stage to meet her, grabbing her waist as she climbed up. She straddled him for a brief moment before standing upright.

She then reached down to help him up, and the pair walked away — with Kanye’s hand resting on her lower back the whole time.

News.com.au talked to the source.

