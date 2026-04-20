'Not a Compliment': Jenna Bush Hager Complains About Being Compared to Father George W. Bush
April 20 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager made it clear how she feels about being compared to her father, George W. Bush.
The Today show host, 44, interviewed her father, 79, along with three other former presidents, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, as part of the History Channel's celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of America.
Jenna Bush Hager Joked About 'Looking Like a Man'
Part of the segment aired during the Monday, April 20, broadcast of the Today show, where co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out the resemblance between Jenna and her father.
“G--, you guys look just alike too. I know everybody says it, but dang," Sheinelle, 48, said, to which Jenna responded, "I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it."
As the anchor garnered laughs among the production crew, she added, "Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'"
Jenna Bush Hager Joked Her Father Likes to 'Harass' Her
Jenna gave insight into her experience of interviewing her father, who served as president of the United States from 2001 to 2009, joking he likes to "harass" her.
“He likes to make funny jokes, and he then started talking about when I got a minor in possession of alcohol, and I'm like, ‘Hey, Dad. That's not what we're talking about here, bro. Roll it back,'” the media personality said as her father tried to bring up her past criminal record.
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Jenna Bush Hager Reflected on Interviewing Her Father George W. Bush
While reflecting on her discussion with all four former world leaders, Jenna felt they were united regarding the future of the country.
“I think all of them are optimistic about where we've come and I think that's such an important thing to take away is that they all think we live in a wonderful country and we need to make sure we're living up to those ideals,” she shared.
George W. Bush Addressed the Nation
The former Texas governor addressed the nation during the segment, saying his message was to publicly tell viewers to "consider yourself fortunate to be a part of such a great nation."
He added, "Study our history so you have a better sense of what the future will be like and be a citizen not a spectator. And by that I mean, participate in the process but also love a neighbor like you'd like to be loved yourself.”