Jenna Bush Hager Defends 'Gorgeous' Kris Jenner’s New Face: 'Aging Gracefully Can Look Like a Lot of Different Things'
Jenna Bush Hager came to Kris Jenner’s defense after she debuted her new face.
On the Thursday, May 29, episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, the host wasn’t shy about her opinions surrounding the reality star’s plastic surgery.
"I think Kris looks gorgeous," Bush Hager, 43, gushed. "I also think everybody’s talking about it, which is sort of odd that in this day and age we talk about women’s looks [in] such a way."
She does not think Jenner should be ashamed of her cosmetic procedure, as "aging gracefully can look like a lot of different things."
Does Jenna Bush Hager Get Plastic Surgery?
Although the media personality does not undergo plastic surgery herself, she cites moisturizer, sunscreen and cleanser as her secret to clear skin.
Her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, does “very little” to her complexion as well.
"She also was a drug store purchaser. Eckerds was where she got her makeup," Bush Hager explained. "She upgraded a little bit. She doesn’t wear very much makeup, and my grandmother was that way, too."
Kris Jenner's Face Transformation
Jenner debuted a visibly smoother and more lifted face while in Paris for Kim Kardashian’s robbery trial. Makeup artist Ash Holm posted a TikTok on May 13 of the 69-year-old in full glam, donned in a pearl-accented velvet jacket with shoulder pads and pleated skirt. She lip-synced a viral sound from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, adjusted a bow in the back of her head.
"Go Kylie [Jenner], go!" she mouthed. "Good job, Kylie, you’re doing amazing, sweetie! Wow, look at her go."
In another video, Jenner stunned in a long-sleeve, velvet bodysuit and tassel skirt.
"Kris Jenner looks younger than Kourtney," one fan quipped, while another said "the new facelift ate."
"She said 'make me look 30 again.' Surgeon: done," another person added.
Jenner herself has not confirmed any recent cosmetic work, but an insider reported that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine is to credit.
What Type of Plastic Surgery Does Kris Jenner Get?
The reality star has been open about previous plastic surgery in the past, including "Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that."
"Who doesn’t love Botox?" she said in 2019. "For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time."
Jenner also documented another facelift and earlobe reduction on previous episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.