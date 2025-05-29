Jenna Bush Hager Defends 'Gorgeous' Kris Jenner’s New Face: 'Aging Gracefully Can Look Like a Lot of Different Things'

On the Thursday, May 29, episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, the host wasn’t shy about her opinions surrounding the reality star’s plastic surgery.

She does not think Jenner should be ashamed of her cosmetic procedure, as "aging gracefully can look like a lot of different things."

"I think Kris looks gorgeous," Bush Hager, 43, gushed. "I also think everybody’s talking about it, which is sort of odd that in this day and age we talk about women’s looks [in] such a way."

Although the media personality does not undergo plastic surgery herself, she cites moisturizer, sunscreen and cleanser as her secret to clear skin.

Her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, does “very little” to her complexion as well.

"She also was a drug store purchaser. Eckerds was where she got her makeup," Bush Hager explained. "She upgraded a little bit. She doesn’t wear very much makeup, and my grandmother was that way, too."