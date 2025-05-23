Kris Jenner Debuts Shocking New Face as Kim Kardashian Mocks Her: Watch

The matriarch stunned in a full face of glam as she lip-synced the viral TikTok sound from her show, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." The momager donned a velvet blazer with shoulder pads, complete with pearl buttons and a collar, as her hair and makeup team touched up her look. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton adjusted a bow in the back of her bob while Ash Holm blended her foundation with a makeup brush.

Kim could be seen in the background smiling and twirling her finger around her temple to indicate her mom is crazy.

Ash captioned the video, "When Kim says 'isn't that sound a little tired already?' but you just need to get it out of your system loll. Love these people !"