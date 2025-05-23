Kris Jenner Debuts Shocking New Face as Kim Kardashian Mocks Her: Watch
Kris Jenner appears to have gotten a little help with her appearance.
The Kardashians star, 69, presented a visibly smoother, more lifted complexion in Paris, France, much to her daughter Kim Kardashian's amusement.
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift in 2025?
The matriarch stunned in a full face of glam as she lip-synced the viral TikTok sound from her show, "Go, Kylie [Jenner], go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie." The momager donned a velvet blazer with shoulder pads, complete with pearl buttons and a collar, as her hair and makeup team touched up her look. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton adjusted a bow in the back of her bob while Ash Holm blended her foundation with a makeup brush.
Kim could be seen in the background smiling and twirling her finger around her temple to indicate her mom is crazy.
Ash captioned the video, "When Kim says 'isn't that sound a little tired already?' but you just need to get it out of your system loll. Love these people !"
Fans were floored by the shocking transformation, going as far as to say she "looks younger than [7-year-old] Stormi."
"She gets younger and looks like Kourtney," one person said, while another questioned, "How does she look younger every time I see her?"
Kourtney's wellness brand Poosh commented, "Iconic," on the social media share, which received over one million likes and nearly 13 million views.
In a blooper video, Chris attempted to twirl Kris, only to accidentally whack Ash in the head. In the background, Kim looked over her shoulder and chuckled at her mom's goofy dance moves.
What Plastic Surgery Has Kris Jenner Done?
Although Kris' specific procedures have not been revealed, a rep confirmed to an outlet that Hollywood's go-to facelift surgeon Dr. Steven Levine "did Kris Jenner’s recent work."
The reality TV mom previously documented another facelift on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, along with an earlobe reduction.
Over a decade ago, she admitted to having "Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that" as well.
"Who doesn’t love Botox?" she further emphasized in 2019. "For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time."
Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Trial
Kris and Kim were in Paris earlier this month for the SKIMS founder's 2016 Paris robbery trial, where she was held at gunpoint.
The mom-daughter duo dressed up for the occasion, with Kris rocking a series of sleek suits to court. One day, she sported a checkered blazer and red tie while her offspring donned a black blazer dress with a peplum and shoulder pads.