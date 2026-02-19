Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Drinks 'So Much Less' in Her 40s as She Credits Her Oura Ring for Being Her 'Sobriety Partner'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is staying away from alcohol in her 40s. During the Thursday, February 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, revealed she does not drink as much as she used to.

“I think the best thing about aging and the worst thing about aging is the older I get, the more alcohol affects my sleep. I drink so much less in my 40s than I did, definitely in my 20s, and a lot less even in my 30s,” she explained. Bush Hager’s co-host, Sheinelle Jones, pointed out that her reduced alcohol intake may be because her Oura Ring is giving her cues to slow down. “My Oura Ring is my sobriety partner. It tells me, even if I have a little bit of wine, it’s like, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’” she teased. “I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re like, ‘Don’t drink anymore!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, Oura Ring.’”

Jones worries that her own sleep may be restless from alcohol but she “doesn’t want to know” or use the accessory to find out. “I was trying to do Dry January, and it didn’t work, so we moved into Dry February…I didn’t used to like red wine, but lately, [I do],” the 47-year-old said.

Jenna Bush Hager Was Arrested for Alcohol Possession as a Minor

Bush Hager previously revealed she was arrested for possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she got arrested again for using a fake ID to buy drinks. During an August 2025 episode of Today, the host lamented over her run-in with the law. "I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she exclaimed, then backtracked on her comments. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."

Why Was Jenna Bush Hager Arrested?

