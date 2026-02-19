Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Drinks 'So Much Less' in Her 40s as She Credits Her Oura Ring for Being Her 'Sobriety Partner'
Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager is staying away from alcohol in her 40s.
During the Thursday, February 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, revealed she does not drink as much as she used to.
“I think the best thing about aging and the worst thing about aging is the older I get, the more alcohol affects my sleep. I drink so much less in my 40s than I did, definitely in my 20s, and a lot less even in my 30s,” she explained.
Bush Hager’s co-host, Sheinelle Jones, pointed out that her reduced alcohol intake may be because her Oura Ring is giving her cues to slow down.
“My Oura Ring is my sobriety partner. It tells me, even if I have a little bit of wine, it’s like, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’” she teased. “I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re like, ‘Don’t drink anymore!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, Oura Ring.’”
Jones worries that her own sleep may be restless from alcohol but she “doesn’t want to know” or use the accessory to find out.
“I was trying to do Dry January, and it didn’t work, so we moved into Dry February…I didn’t used to like red wine, but lately, [I do],” the 47-year-old said.
Jenna Bush Hager Was Arrested for Alcohol Possession as a Minor
Bush Hager previously revealed she was arrested for possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she got arrested again for using a fake ID to buy drinks.
During an August 2025 episode of Today, the host lamented over her run-in with the law.
"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she exclaimed, then backtracked on her comments. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."
Why Was Jenna Bush Hager Arrested?
The mom-of-three further elaborated on the incident during a 2023 conversation with Hoda Kotb.
"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she detailed. “I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."
The waitress at the restaurant reportedly called the police because she didn't like Bush Hager's father, George W. Bush.
"To her credit, that was dumb," she said. "I mean, my dad was the president [at the time]."
During a September 2025 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jones trolled Bush Hager for her wild-child past.
"I didn't sneak out, really. I didn't do anything," she reflected. "I just hope that [my kid] is like me. If I had a little Jenna, I wouldn't know how to parent that."
"My parents didn't either," Bush Hager joked.
"Shoutout to your mom because you turned out okay," Jones praised her costar, while the 44-year-old agreed she’s doing "just fine."