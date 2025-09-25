Sheinelle Jones Shades Jenna Bush Hager's Wild Child Past Months After Host Admits She Got Arrested as a Teen

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is well aware she misbehaved as a young girl. During the Thursday, September 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Sheinelle Jones called out the talk show host, 43, for her previous delinquent behavior. The women celebrated National Daughters Day, prompting Bush Hager to admit she "hope[s her] daughters are not like [her]."

"I didn't sneak out, really. I didn't do anything," Jones said, while Bush Hager glanced off to the side with a guilty facial expression. "I just hope that [my kid] is like me. If I had a little Jenna, I wouldn't know how to parent that." "My parents didn't either," the mom-of-three quipped. "Shoutout to your mom because you turned out okay," Jones, 47, insisted, while Bush Hager agreed she wound up "just fine." The Today host — who recently returned to television months after her husband's death —asked her friend for warning signs that her child might be acting out. "I have a question. When you are being rebellious, is it just like, 'So what?' What do I need to know?" she inquired. "I don't remember. I'm old now," Bush Hager said. The mom shares daughters Mila, 12, and Poppy, 9, as well as son Hal, 5, with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager Got Arrested as a Teen

The media personality previously confessed to her wild past on the Monday, August 11, episode of Today. During her "Morning Boost" segment, she drew similarities between herself and a social media star with a father in the Secret Service. "This is for anyone who thinks they were raised by strict parents. May I introduce you to Ashley Hicks," she said. "She caught the attention of millions online sharing her experiences growing up with her dad, who just happened to be a Secret Service agent. She shares the typical teenage experiences that many got away with, but she never could."

Jenna — the daughter of former President George W. Bush — had her own strict upbringing. "Listen, Ashley. I, too, couldn’t get away with much because I was followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things," she explained. Co-host Craig Melvin teased her and insisted she "[got] away with a fair amount." "I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she spilled. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."

