Jenna Bush Hager Emotionally Reacts to Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Death as 'the Daughter of a Politician'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager was left feeling emotional after learning her dad's vice president, Dick Cheney, had died at age 84 on Monday night, November 3.
The famous daughter of former President George W. Bush reacted to the late Republican politician's passing during the Tuesday morning, November 4, broadcast of the Today show.
Jenna Bush Hager Feels for Dick Cheney's Daughters
"Of course, I think everybody is waking up and thinking about his family," Bush Hager expressed during a conversation with her NBC costars.
"When you hear of a politician who passes, there’s tons of coverage about what they are like as a politician, but as a daughter of a politician, as a granddaughter of a politician, I just am thinking of his daughters and who they are missing which is not necessarily a man who casts votes, but rather a man who raised them," she continued.
Bush Hager, 43, noted she's "thinking of" Dick's daughters, Liz, 59, and Mary, 56, "this morning" and revealed she's "going to reach out to as well just to send my love."
"I know my parents are thinking the very same," she added in reference to the former president, 79, and his wife, Laura, who happened to also turn 79 on Tuesday.
- Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandfather George H.W. Bush 'Became A Bit Of A Surrogate Father' To President Bill Clinton
- Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'
- Jenna Bush Hager Shades Dad George W. Bush for Having a 'Restless Personality' When Dining Out
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenna Bush Hager Admits 'Public Grieving Can Be Difficult'
The I Loved You First author acknowledged her husband Henry Hager's special bond with Dick's youngest daughter, noting, "Mary was very close, is close, with Henry, so Henry’s out of town, but I texted him this morning and I’m sure he’s going to reach out to her as soon as he wakes up."
Bush Hager additionally talked about what it's like being related to a politician, as she admitted: "I think public grieving can be very difficult because there’s a lot about who the person is as a public figure, but very little about who they are as a dad, as a granddad, as a husband, and so I’m thinking of his family."
Dick Cheney Dead at 84 After History of Heart Issues
The Today with Jenna & Friends star's comments were aired moments after the Cheney family confirmed Dick's death in a statement, revealing he died from "complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."
"His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," the message explained.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," his family shared. "We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."