Jenna Bush Hager Exposes Cheeky Nicknames Parents Laura and George W. Bush Call Each Other

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube George W. Bush and Laura Bush call each other 'Bushie.'

“One time, I was meeting with President Bush at the George W. Bush library after speaking to military families there…” Jill, 74, wrote. “Laura came in and said, ‘Hey, Bushie,’ then sauntered into the hallway for a cup of coffee as he smiled at her.” “That sounded like you were reading a romance!” Jenna, 44, exclaimed as Sheinelle, 48, read the story aloud.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager's parents call her 'Benny.'

“That’s how it felt!” her costar insisted. “I was on the beach this weekend, and I went…first of all, I’ve been sitting next to Jenna for how many weeks and months, and you’ve just never [said that].” “Am I supposed to be like, ‘So my mom and dad call each other ‘Bushie?’” Jenna asked, while Sheinelle answered with a resounding yes.

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Jenna Bush Hager Explains Her Parents' Flirty Nicknames

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Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones thinks George W. Bush and Laura Bush's nicknames for each other are 'flirty.'

The 48-year-old wondered how it felt hearing her parents be “flirty” toward one another. “They call each other ‘Bushie.’ My dad loves a nickname. Do you know that my dad called my husband [Henry], before he was even my boyfriend, ‘Stretch,’ because he’s tall?” Jenna recalled. “He called me ‘Benny.’ When they were little, they called each other ‘darling,’ which is very Texas in the '80s. I can’t remember when ‘Bushie’ became the thing, but they both call each other ‘Bushie.’”

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Source: MEGA George W. Bush and Laura Bush used to call each other 'darling.'

Jenna and Sheinelle dissected Jill’s deliberate word choice in describing how Laura, 79, “sauntered” away from her husband, also 79. “[My mom is] such a lady…more than I am, she probably is more feminine…” the 44-year-old explained. “[Jill] had a little pin in it when she said ‘You can tell they have a nice romantic relationship’...that was a little spice in this book.”

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Sheinelle Jones Thinks Jenna Bush Hager Is 'Spicy'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jill Biden wrote about the dynamic between George W. Bush and Laura Bush in her book.