Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Dad George W. Bush Giving Side-Eye to Her 'Loser' Ex-Boyfriend During Impolite Visit at Their Texas Home

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George W. Bush wasn’t a fan of one of Jenna Bush Hager’s exes. During the Monday, May 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the TV personality, 44, recounted her father’s reaction to an impolite ex-boyfriend who visited their home.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager admitted she once 'dated a loser.'

“I dated a loser, and my parents didn’t say anything,” she revealed. “Well, they have to let you explore!” guest co-host Carson Daly quipped. “Well, if you say, ‘Break up with that person…’ I could kind of tell around Thanksgiving. There were many reasons [why he was a loser], and the show is too long to really go there,” Bush Hager continued. “For example, he’d be laying with his feet up on the couch…in Crawford, Texas. And my mom [Laura Bush] would be wildly setting the table.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager's parents let her make her own mistakes in dating.

The talk show host said her dad would give her ex-boyfriend side-eye as he was helping his wife prepare dinner. “They never said anything until [they] could tell I was going to cut ties,” Bush Hager explained. “My dad was like, ‘You’re not really going to marry this guy?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Thank God.’ But you’ve got to hold it in, which is weird.”

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Jenna Bush Hager Recently Interviewed Her Dad

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager's dad, George W. Bush, was glad she didn't marry a 'loser' ex.

Bush, 79, recently reunited with his daughter for an interview published on Monday, April 20, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of America. As Bush Hager discussed the interaction with Sheinelle Jones, her co-host couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between her and her father. “God, you guys look just alike too. I know everybody says it, but dang," the 48-year-old noted, to which Jenna replied, "I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it." The mom-of-three added, "Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'"

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager recently joked dad George W. Bush likes to 'harass' her.

In reflecting on the interview, Bush Hager quipped her father likes to “harass” her. “He likes to make funny jokes, and he then started talking about when I got a minor in possession of alcohol, and I'm like, ‘Hey, Dad. That's not what we're talking about here, bro. Roll it back,'” said Bush Hager, who was arrested twice while she was in college.

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George W. Bush Teased Hosting Talk Show With Hoda Kotb

Source: MEGA George W. Bush was recently interviewed by daughter Jenna Bush Hager.