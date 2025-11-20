Jenna Bush Hager Reveals George W. Bush Doesn't Watch Her 'Dumb' Show
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager doesn’t expect to host her father, former President George W. Bush, on her show anytime soon.
“I’ve actually asked him, and maybe I’ll do a public ask for him to come and be a ‘friend’ since he’s my father,” Bush Hager, 41, confessed during the Wednesday, November 19, broadcast of Today. “He says things like, ‘I don’t watch your dumb show.’”
Jenna Bush Hager Revealed Her Father Wouldn't Appear on Show
Bush Hager has hosted Today With Jenna & Friends with a series of rotating co-hosts following Hoda Kotb’s departure from the show early this year.
Although the talk show host pointed out that her father, 79, doesn’t often make television appearances, she was just as shocked as her co-hosts to see the former government official appear on Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s “ManningCast” show on Monday, November 17.
George W. Bush Appeared on Peyton Manning's Show
“Well, he said he was retired so I was surprised as anyone to see him on Monday night,” Bush Hager said, noting that his appearance did not require any travel, unlike her show, which he'd need to fly to New York City for.
When asked if she would consider filming the show in Texas for him, she joked that the show did not have the kind of budget.
Jenna Bush Hager Joked 'Today' Didn't Have the Budget
“I feel like a former president we could find in,” cohost Craig Melvin chimed in, to which she responded, “Okay, I’m sure he’ll still say no. He says things like, ‘I don’t watch your dumb show.’”
Although Bush isn’t looking to get in front of the screen, Bush Hager hasn't shied away from mentioning her father on the show. She recalled how he supported her following the news that Kotb, 61, was departing the show.
“I don’t know if you’re embarrassed to say this or not, but I think you should,” Kotb told Bush Hager earlier this year. “You called your dad. And I remember when we first started working together, you were afraid.”
George W. Bush Reacted to Hoda Kotb's Leave
Bush Hager also recalled conferring with her dad when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford as Kotb’s co-host on the daytime show in 2019.
“I called my dad when I started. He said, ‘I’m so happy for you — and Hoda’s the star. You’re gonna be okay with that, right? You’re gonna be okay with sharing the spotlight with the star?’" Bush Hager said. “I said, ‘Yeah. Of course.’”