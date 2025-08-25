PHOTOS Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys Extravagant Family Vacation in Rome During Hiatus From 'Today': Photos Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is taking a pause from live duties on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' so she can spend time with family in Rome. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager is taking some well-deserved time off from her talk show. As TODAY With Jenna & Friends continues to air reruns, the host, 43, gave an inside look at her vacation in Rome, Italy, on Monday, August 25. Bush Hager brought her entire family along on the trip, including husband Henry Chase Hager and children Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5.

Jenna Bush Hager's Rome Vacation

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager cuddled up to husband Henry on vacation.

The couple got dressed up for a scenic snapshot on a balcony overlooking the city. Jenna wore a V-neck, black-and-white printed dress, accessorized with a stack of bracelets and necklaces. Henry sported a button-down shirt with black trousers and a brown belt. The mom-of-three panned over the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel from up above, showcasing two pools and a view of nearby architecture. "10 minutes from Roma Center and heaven...pools and gardens to spend afternoons after touring!" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Henry Hager played with his kids in Rome.

She continued to gush over the resort with an image of cozy couches outdoors, once again calling her hotel "heaven." Jenna revealed that her "travel guru" and friend Markell Wood recommended the Waldorf Astoria for their trip, and she has not been disappointed. The media personality photographed several pieces of artwork adorning the walls of the lobby as her three children lounged on a gold couch. "Museum or hotel?!" she questioned.

Why Is 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' Not Live?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' has not been live for over a week.

As Jenna spends time with family, NBC continues to run some of the most memorable TODAY With Jenna & Friends segments in specially curated episodes. After a new, approximately five-minute monologue with a guest co-host each episode, Jenna introduces a collection of past interviews. The August 25 episode was dedicated to the "best of funny guests," August 20 was a tribute to the best musical guests and August 18 honored "amazing women." Some of the show's most notable guests were re-aired, including Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Winnie Harlow, Martha Stewart, Sofía Vergara and Mel B. Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted the majority of last week's episodes, while TODAY Style Editor Bobbie Thomas took over on Friday. Today, Willie Geist joined Jenna for a pre-recorded intro speech. It is unclear when Jenna is slated to return live.

