Where Is Jenna Bush Hager? Why 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' Isn't Live This Week
Jenna Bush Hager is MIA.
The talk show host, 43, is taking a break from TODAY With Jenna & Friends after her most recent live episode on Friday, August 15.
Here's what to know about where Bush Hager is, when she's coming back and what's airing during her daytime slot in the meantime.
Why Isn't 'Today With Jenna & Friends' Live This Week?
Bush Hager is reportedly in good health and simply taking a summer vacation. She is most likely spending time at home with her children, Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, Hal, 5, and husband Henry Chase Hager.
What Will Be Airing During 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends'?
TODAY With Jenna & Friends will be airing pre-recorded episodes and memorable talk show moments from the past few months. So far, this week's episodes have featured a brief intro discussion between Jenna and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie before diving into throwback segments.
The Wednesday, August 20, program was a tribute to all the best musical guests, including Kelly Clarkson and Ciara.
One day prior, the network re-aired a conversation with Halle Berry and Van Hunt from June and an Olivia Munn interview from April.
The Monday, August 18, episode was a "highlight show" focusing on "amazing women." NBC put together some of its most notable interviews with women as of late, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Winnie Harlow, Martha Stewart, Sofía Vergara and Mel B.
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Reflect on Their Past Dating Lives
As for new content, Jenna and Savannah got into a lengthy discussion about what the ideal age is for someone to start dating.
"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," Savannah, 53, inquired.
"When did you go on a date date?" Jenna asked.
The mom-of-two admitted she didn't take dating seriously until age 20, much to her costar's shock.
"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Savannah explained, insisting she did still kiss "a couple" of boys in high school. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"
When Will 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' Return With Live Episodes?
Bush Hager has not yet announced when she will be returning for live episodes, but TODAY With Jenna & Friends is scheduled to air during its normal time slot all week.