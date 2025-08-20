or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Where Is Jenna Bush Hager? Why 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' Isn't Live This Week

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is taking a week off from 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is MIA.

The talk show host, 43, is taking a break from TODAY With Jenna & Friends after her most recent live episode on Friday, August 15.

Here's what to know about where Bush Hager is, when she's coming back and what's airing during her daytime slot in the meantime.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Isn't 'Today With Jenna & Friends' Live This Week?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is taking time off from 'TODAY.'
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is taking time off from 'TODAY.'

Bush Hager is reportedly in good health and simply taking a summer vacation. She is most likely spending time at home with her children, Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, Hal, 5, and husband Henry Chase Hager.

Article continues below advertisement

What Will Be Airing During 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends'?

Image of Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' this week.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' this week.

TODAY With Jenna & Friends will be airing pre-recorded episodes and memorable talk show moments from the past few months. So far, this week's episodes have featured a brief intro discussion between Jenna and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie before diving into throwback segments.

The Wednesday, August 20, program was a tribute to all the best musical guests, including Kelly Clarkson and Ciara.

One day prior, the network re-aired a conversation with Halle Berry and Van Hunt from June and an Olivia Munn interview from April.

The Monday, August 18, episode was a "highlight show" focusing on "amazing women." NBC put together some of its most notable interviews with women as of late, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Winnie Harlow, Martha Stewart, Sofía Vergara and Mel B.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Reflect on Their Past Dating Lives

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is airing past segments this week.

As for new content, Jenna and Savannah got into a lengthy discussion about what the ideal age is for someone to start dating.

"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," Savannah, 53, inquired.

"When did you go on a date date?" Jenna asked.

The mom-of-two admitted she didn't take dating seriously until age 20, much to her costar's shock.

"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Savannah explained, insisting she did still kiss "a couple" of boys in high school. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"

When Will 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' Return With Live Episodes?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Chase Hager.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Chase Hager.

Bush Hager has not yet announced when she will be returning for live episodes, but TODAY With Jenna & Friends is scheduled to air during its normal time slot all week.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.