Jenna Bush Hager Gets Offended When Colleagues Say Her Arms Are 'Actually Quite Fit': Watch

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Jenna Bush Hager takes offense to one particular compliment colleagues attempt to give her. During the Wednesday, June 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, admitted that she sometimes assumes her peers are giving her backhanded flattery about her appearance. Bush Hager began by telling guest star Kareem Rahma one of her hot “subway takes.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Kareem Rahma guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“My take is that the qualifier ‘actually’ is actually quite offensive…it’s actually very offensive,” she said, while the content creator agreed. “When I’ve been here, with my colleagues, who I like so much, they’ll say, ‘Gosh, your arms are actually looking quite fit.’ What does that mean? The week before, they weren’t fit?”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager offered one of her hot 'subway takes.'

Bush Hager then teased, “My husband says, ‘Actually, that dinner you made on Saturday was actually quite good.’ As opposed to what, Henry, the dinner I’m never making you again?” “That is actually a good take,” Rahma confirmed as the media personality thanked him.

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Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Like Being Compared to Her Father

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager doesn't like being compared to a 'man.'

This is not the first time she has been sensitive to comments about her appearance. During the Monday, April 20, episode of Today, the mom-of-three wasn’t pleased when Sheinelle Jones told her she looked like her father, George W. Bush. “G--, you guys look just alike too. I know everybody says it, but dang," Sheinelle said, to which Jenna responded, "I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it." The host continued, "Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'"

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Jenna Bush Hager Critiques Past Headlines About Being Pregnant

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager remembered headlines about her assuming she was pregnant.

During the Tuesday, April 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna lamented over past comments about her body as well. “There was one time, and I was so sad by it because I was a young person. Remember when the peasant shirts were in?...There was a peasant shirt, and they were like, ‘A source close to Jenna Bush says she is indeed pregnant,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I had just reached my goal weight.’ I was like, ‘I look pregnant?’ The fact we have to bring in sources. Like, ‘They’ve told a small circle.’ Who part of the small circle leaked that small circle?”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager joked about her husband giving her a backhanded compliment.