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Jenna Bush Hager Gets Offended When Colleagues Say Her Arms Are 'Actually Quite Fit': Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she takes offense to comments about her looking 'actually fit.'

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June 3 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager takes offense to one particular compliment colleagues attempt to give her.

During the Wednesday, June 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, admitted that she sometimes assumes her peers are giving her backhanded flattery about her appearance.

Bush Hager began by telling guest star Kareem Rahma one of her hot “subway takes.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kareem Rahma guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“My take is that the qualifier ‘actually’ is actually quite offensive…it’s actually very offensive,” she said, while the content creator agreed. “When I’ve been here, with my colleagues, who I like so much, they’ll say, ‘Gosh, your arms are actually looking quite fit.’ What does that mean? The week before, they weren’t fit?”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager offered one of her hot 'subway takes.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager offered one of her hot 'subway takes.'

Bush Hager then teased, “My husband says, ‘Actually, that dinner you made on Saturday was actually quite good.’ As opposed to what, Henry, the dinner I’m never making you again?”

“That is actually a good take,” Rahma confirmed as the media personality thanked him.

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Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Like Being Compared to Her Father

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager doesn't like being compared to a 'man.'
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager doesn't like being compared to a 'man.'

This is not the first time she has been sensitive to comments about her appearance. During the Monday, April 20, episode of Today, the mom-of-three wasn’t pleased when Sheinelle Jones told her she looked like her father, George W. Bush.

“G--, you guys look just alike too. I know everybody says it, but dang," Sheinelle said, to which Jenna responded, "I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it."

The host continued, "Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'"

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Jenna Bush Hager Critiques Past Headlines About Being Pregnant

Image of Jenna Bush Hager remembered headlines about her assuming she was pregnant.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager remembered headlines about her assuming she was pregnant.

During the Tuesday, April 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna lamented over past comments about her body as well.

“There was one time, and I was so sad by it because I was a young person. Remember when the peasant shirts were in?...There was a peasant shirt, and they were like, ‘A source close to Jenna Bush says she is indeed pregnant,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I had just reached my goal weight.’ I was like, ‘I look pregnant?’ The fact we have to bring in sources. Like, ‘They’ve told a small circle.’ Who part of the small circle leaked that small circle?”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager joked about her husband giving her a backhanded compliment.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager joked about her husband giving her a backhanded compliment.

The anchor was upset as she considered what friends or family members would spread gossip.

“There were times I was written about throughout my life, even as a 19 or 18-year-old child. And people would be like, ‘Sources can confirm,’” she remembered earlier in the conversation. “‘A source really close to Jenna Bush Hager.’ Then it was just, ‘Jenna Bush says her partying ways are driving her and her twin sister apart.’ And I’m like, ‘What source close to me felt like they needed to say that?’”

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