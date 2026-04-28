Jenna Bush Hager Felt 'Sad' When False Pregnancy Rumors Swirled After She Had Just 'Reached Her Goal Weight'
April 28 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager was deeply hurt by a critical past headline about her.
During the Tuesday, April 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, remembered reading a false story from a “source” claiming she was pregnant, despite how proud she was at the time about her weight loss.
“There were times I was written about throughout my life, even as a 19 or 18-year-old child. And people would be like, ‘Sources can confirm,’” she explained. “‘A source really close to Jenna Bush Hager.’ Then it was just, ‘Jenna Bush says her partying ways are driving her and her twin sister apart.’ And I’m like, ‘What source close to me felt like they needed to say that?’”
Bush Hager noted that the buzz was always “random and not true.”
“There was one time, and I was so sad by it because I was a young person. Remember when the peasant shirts were in?...There was a peasant shirt, and they were like, ‘A source close to Jenna Bush says she is indeed pregnant,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I had just reached my goal weight.’ I was like, ‘I look pregnant?’ The fact we have to bring in sources. Like, ‘They’ve told a small circle.’ Who part of the small circle leaked that small circle?”
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Bush Hager isn’t shy in calling out those who make offensive comments about her. On the Monday, April 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she wasn’t happy when co-host Sheinelle Jones compared her looks to her father, George W. Bush.
“God, you guys look just alike, too. I know everybody says it, but dang,” the 47-year-old noted.
'Sometimes That's Not a Compliment'
“I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it,” Bush Hager quipped, then added, “Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'”
Jones pointed out that sometimes, children like sharing a resemblance to a parent.
“OK, yeah, my dad is my father,” Bush Hager teased.
The media personality recently interviewed her dad in honor of the 250th anniversary of America.
“He likes to make funny jokes, and he then started talking about when I got a minor in possession of alcohol, and I'm like, ‘Hey, Dad. That's not what we're talking about here, bro. Roll it back,'” recalled Bush Hager, who was arrested twice in 2001 for alcohol possession and using a fake ID to purchase drinks.