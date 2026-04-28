Jenna Bush Hager Felt 'Sad' When False Pregnancy Rumors Swirled After She Had Just 'Reached Her Goal Weight'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager was deeply hurt by a critical past headline about her. During the Tuesday, April 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, remembered reading a false story from a “source” claiming she was pregnant, despite how proud she was at the time about her weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager recalled false headlines about her.

“There were times I was written about throughout my life, even as a 19 or 18-year-old child. And people would be like, ‘Sources can confirm,’” she explained. “‘A source really close to Jenna Bush Hager.’ Then it was just, ‘Jenna Bush says her partying ways are driving her and her twin sister apart.’ And I’m like, ‘What source close to me felt like they needed to say that?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager was upset people thought she was pregnant when she really wasn't.

Bush Hager noted that the buzz was always “random and not true.” “There was one time, and I was so sad by it because I was a young person. Remember when the peasant shirts were in?...There was a peasant shirt, and they were like, ‘A source close to Jenna Bush says she is indeed pregnant,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I had just reached my goal weight.’ I was like, ‘I look pregnant?’ The fact we have to bring in sources. Like, ‘They’ve told a small circle.’ Who part of the small circle leaked that small circle?”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Like Being Told She Looks Like Her Dad

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager did not like being told she looks like her father.

Bush Hager isn’t shy in calling out those who make offensive comments about her. On the Monday, April 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she wasn’t happy when co-host Sheinelle Jones compared her looks to her father, George W. Bush. “God, you guys look just alike, too. I know everybody says it, but dang,” the 47-year-old noted.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sometimes That's Not a Compliment'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager wasn't too pleased about one of Sheinelle Jones' comments.

“I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it,” Bush Hager quipped, then added, “Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'” Jones pointed out that sometimes, children like sharing a resemblance to a parent. “OK, yeah, my dad is my father,” Bush Hager teased.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was told she looks like George W. Bush.