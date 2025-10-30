Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 'Gorgeous' Sydney Sweeney's Chest After Dropping Jaws in Sheer Gown at L.A. Event

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager fawned over Sydney Sweeney's X-rated attire. During the Thursday, October 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was quick to mention the actress' chest being visible in her latest see-through look. Sweeney exposed her nipples in a sheer, metallic silver gown at Variety’s Power of Women event on Wednesday, October 29. The sparkly Christian Cowan design featured three-quarter sleeves and a draped waist.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney bared her nipples at a 'Variety' event.

Guest co-host Leanne Morgan began Thursday's episode pointing out how she made headlines for discussing her b--- job earlier in the week. "Speaking of b------, Sydney Sweeney is making headlines this morning for her latest red carpet look!" Bush Hager quickly shifted the conversation. The mom-of-three called out "all the men" for "looking at the monitor" in the studio. "That little thing's got it," Morgan quipped. "I would say, let her little light shine while she can, before she can't show those."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager pointed out Sydney Sweeney's b----.

Bush Hager gushed over how "gorgeous" the star, 28, looked while pointing out how she had producers blur out the actress' nipples for television. "I remember there was a picture of me lying out when I was 19, next to my sister. And I remember saying, 'Don't take my picture. I look terrible,'" she recalled. "Now I look back at that picture, and I'm like, 'Dang, I look good.'" The host concluded by commending Sweeney's confidence. "We just wanted to show you a beautiful woman in a beautiful dress," she said.

Sydney Sweeney's Bob Haircut

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney exposed her chest on the green carpet.

The Euphoria alum also flaunted her new blonde bob with a deep side part on the carpet. She dished on the fresh haircut on October 25 at the AFI Fest premiere of her upcoming film Christy. “I feel like my hair has been my security blanket, so I’m trying to feel out this new vibe. I think I’m enjoying it,” she told Extra, admitting she's still "getting used" to the "chop."

Is Sydney Sweeney the Next Bond Girl?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney stunned in a silver Christian Cowan gown.

Looks aside, Sweeney may have her sights set on an iconic movie role in the near future. The star addressed rumors that she is the next Bond Girl in a Monday, October 27, interview. "I can’t. I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said. Her choice to join the franchise will ultimately "depend on the script."

