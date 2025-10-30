Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney made jaws drop at Variety’s Power of Women event on Wednesday, October 29, stepping out in a see-through silver gown that turned the red carpet into her runway. The Euphoria star, 28, shimmered under the lights in a floor-length Christian Cowan dress featuring soft sleeves and a draped waist that hugged her figure perfectly. She kept her look simple and chic, wearing neutral makeup with a hint of blush and minimal jewelry, as the gown took center stage.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney wore a see-through silver gown at Variety’s event.

Her new blonde bob, styled with a deep side part, gave her that classic old-Hollywood vibe with a modern edge. Just a few days earlier, Sweeney debuted the sleek hairstyle at the AFI Fest premiere of her upcoming film Christy on October 25.

Source: MEGA The actress showed off her new short blonde hair.

Talking about her transformation, Sweeney admitted she’s still "getting used" to the "chop." “I feel like my hair has been my security blanket, so I’m trying to feel out this new vibe. I think I’m enjoying it,” she told Extra.

Why Sydney Sweeney would rather be James Bond than a Bond girl! 🍸 Plus, she talks giving pal Glen Powell a hard time about his "Chad Powers" transformation. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/j9vUGgo35V — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 30, 2025 Source: @extratv/X

During the event, Sweeney opened up about Christy, her new biographical sports drama based on the life of legendary boxer Christy Martin. “I’ve been lucky enough to be able to start working with Christy Martin, who is here with us tonight, and she has been a huge advocate for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors, and she got me connected with this charity. I just want to make sure we can shine light and hope to save as many lives,” she shared.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney talked about her new movie 'Christy' and working with Christy Martin.

She also showed love for her Anything But You costar Glen Powell, who stars in the comedy series Chad Powers, where he plays a disgraced college quarterback who reinvents himself to get back in the game. “We had so much fun together and I’m so proud of everything that he has going on,” she said, adding that the two support each other’s projects. “My transformation did not take prosthetics where his Chad Powers one did,” Sweeney quipped with a laugh.

When asked about the viral rumor that she’s the next Bond girl, Sweeney couldn’t help but crack up. “I feel like this is just a press thing that everybody came up with,” she laughed. “They have not come to me.” “I don’t even see a script,” she added.

Source: @extratv/X The 'Euphoria' actress praised Glen Powell’s new show 'Chad Powers.'

In an interview earlier that week, Sweeney admitted she’s unsure about joining the iconic franchise. "I can’t. I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said.