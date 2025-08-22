Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Hilarious Habit From When She Had Boys Sleep Over as a Teen: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager snuck around her teenage crushes.
During the Thursday, August 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, recalled the hilarious morning habit she employed every time a boy slept over at her house.
Bush Hager admitted that when guys stayed the night with her, she would sneak off to the bathroom before they woke up.
"Back in the early aughts, when I dated, I remember waking up early to brush my teeth," she revealed, then breathed at the camera. "This is how my breath smells upon first wake."
"You mean after a sleepover?" guest co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, hinting she may have been engaging in provocative behavior as a young woman.
"Maybe," Bush Hager replied cheekily.
Jenna Bush Hager's Lineup of Teenage Boyfriends
On the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three further reflected on when "a couple of boys" dropped by her father, then-governor George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger. She recounted how guys would pick her up and take her rollerblading to 7/11, but there was never any "smoochie."
- Jenna Bush Hager Snubs Savannah Guthrie as She Recalls Not Being 'Invited' to Her Costar's Wedding During Tense On-Air Chat
- Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Embarrassing Remarks Mom Made on the Night Before Her Wedding to Henry Hager
- Jenna Bush Hager Takes a Jab at Husband Henry on Live TV: 'I Like Professional Athletes...I Just Never Married One'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenna Bush Hager's Brush With the Law as a Teen
Bush Hager's rebel streak continued into her late teenage years, as she got arrested twice. In 2001, she was charged with underage possession of alcohol in Texas, and the star was arrested again the following month for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.
"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she revealed on the August 11 episode of Today.
Savannah Guthrie Didn't Date Until Age 20
Meanwhile, Guthrie, 53, seemed to have a more prudent upbringing. Even though she kissed a "couple" of boys in high school, she did not date until she was 20.
"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," the mom-of-two said during Tuesday's talk show.
Bush Hager was shocked that her first "date date" wasn't until she entered a new decade.
"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Guthrie explained. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"