or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Hilarious Habit From When She Had Boys Sleep Over as a Teen: Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager reminisced over her bustling dating life as a teenager.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager snuck around her teenage crushes.

During the Thursday, August 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, recalled the hilarious morning habit she employed every time a boy slept over at her house.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager admitted that when guys stayed the night with her, she would sneak off to the bathroom before they woke up.

"Back in the early aughts, when I dated, I remember waking up early to brush my teeth," she revealed, then breathed at the camera. "This is how my breath smells upon first wake."

"You mean after a sleepover?" guest co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, hinting she may have been engaging in provocative behavior as a young woman.

"Maybe," Bush Hager replied cheekily.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Lineup of Teenage Boyfriends

Image of Jenna Bush Hager had boys sleep over at her house when she was younger.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager had boys sleep over at her house when she was younger.

On the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three further reflected on when "a couple of boys" dropped by her father, then-governor George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger. She recounted how guys would pick her up and take her rollerblading to 7/11, but there was never any "smoochie."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Brush With the Law as a Teen

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was arrested as a young girl.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was arrested as a young girl.

Bush Hager's rebel streak continued into her late teenage years, as she got arrested twice. In 2001, she was charged with underage possession of alcohol in Texas, and the star was arrested again the following month for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she revealed on the August 11 episode of Today.

Savannah Guthrie Didn't Date Until Age 20

Image of Savannah Guthrie opened up about her early dating experiences.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie opened up about her early dating experiences.

Meanwhile, Guthrie, 53, seemed to have a more prudent upbringing. Even though she kissed a "couple" of boys in high school, she did not date until she was 20.

"Going on a date date at 12 or 13 seems young to me, but then again, I don't know," the mom-of-two said during Tuesday's talk show.

Bush Hager was shocked that her first "date date" wasn't until she entered a new decade.

"I don't know. We've discussed this many times. My phone wasn't ringing off the hook, so I don't consider it that I went on any real dates at all," Guthrie explained. "This is wrong, even when we were coming up, people didn't go on proper dates. They were like, 'Let's go hang out with all our friends,' and then you might have a makeout. I hate thinking about that for my kids...I want someone to knock on the door and be like, 'Hello, Ms. Guthrie.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.