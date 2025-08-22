ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Hilarious Habit From When She Had Boys Sleep Over as a Teen: Watch Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager reminisced over her bustling dating life as a teenager. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager snuck around her teenage crushes. During the Thursday, August 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, recalled the hilarious morning habit she employed every time a boy slept over at her house.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager admitted that when guys stayed the night with her, she would sneak off to the bathroom before they woke up. "Back in the early aughts, when I dated, I remember waking up early to brush my teeth," she revealed, then breathed at the camera. "This is how my breath smells upon first wake." "You mean after a sleepover?" guest co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, hinting she may have been engaging in provocative behavior as a young woman. "Maybe," Bush Hager replied cheekily.

Jenna Bush Hager's Lineup of Teenage Boyfriends

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager had boys sleep over at her house when she was younger.

On the Tuesday, August 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three further reflected on when "a couple of boys" dropped by her father, then-governor George W. Bush's mansion when she was younger. She recounted how guys would pick her up and take her rollerblading to 7/11, but there was never any "smoochie."

Jenna Bush Hager's Brush With the Law as a Teen

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager was arrested as a young girl.

Bush Hager's rebel streak continued into her late teenage years, as she got arrested twice. In 2001, she was charged with underage possession of alcohol in Texas, and the star was arrested again the following month for using a fake ID to purchase drinks. "I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she revealed on the August 11 episode of Today.

Savannah Guthrie Didn't Date Until Age 20

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Savannah Guthrie opened up about her early dating experiences.