or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Brett Goldstein While Addressing Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Budding Romance With the Actor: 'Look How Handsome He Is!'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Bush Hager and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's alleged relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager gave Jennifer Lopez's rumored new beau her stamp of approval.

During the Thursday, October 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, reflected on the actress' recent comments about Brett Goldstein being "the best kisser."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Recency bias, or is Brett Goldstein the one?" guest co-host Matt Rogers wondered. "They look like an attractive couple to me."

"Look how handsome he is!" Bush Hager gushed, noting she "loves" Goldstein. "He's in my top three."

The media personality went on to name the top three celebrities she finds most attractive.

"Right now, Brett Goldstein's moved up to one. Brandi Carlile...I don't really have a type. And Colin Firth," she admitted.

Rogers noted that J.Lo has great chemistry with anyone she works with, so dating rumors will follow her wherever she goes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser'

Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X

Jennifer Lopez loved her kiss with Brett Goldstein.

Lopez shocked the audience during the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live when she addressed her kiss with Goldstein.

Andy Cohen asked the star to name her favorite on-screen smooch from years of acting in television and film.

"We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on," he said.

"I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," the singer responded.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Alleged Romance

Image of Brett Goldstein is in Jenna Bush Hager's 'top three.'
Source: MEGA

Brett Goldstein is in Jenna Bush Hager's 'top three.'

Lopez and Goldstein star in Office Romance together, which will most likely premiere in 2026. The duo reportedly grew close on the set, and their friendship transformed into romance.

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told an outlet in April. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Image of Jennifer Lopez is allegedly seeing Brett Goldstein.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly seeing Brett Goldstein.

"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," another insider added. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of [ex-husband] Ben [Affleck]. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.