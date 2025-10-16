Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Brett Goldstein While Addressing Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Budding Romance With the Actor: 'Look How Handsome He Is!'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager gave Jennifer Lopez's rumored new beau her stamp of approval.
During the Thursday, October 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, reflected on the actress' recent comments about Brett Goldstein being "the best kisser."
"Recency bias, or is Brett Goldstein the one?" guest co-host Matt Rogers wondered. "They look like an attractive couple to me."
"Look how handsome he is!" Bush Hager gushed, noting she "loves" Goldstein. "He's in my top three."
The media personality went on to name the top three celebrities she finds most attractive.
"Right now, Brett Goldstein's moved up to one. Brandi Carlile...I don't really have a type. And Colin Firth," she admitted.
Rogers noted that J.Lo has great chemistry with anyone she works with, so dating rumors will follow her wherever she goes.
Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser'
Lopez shocked the audience during the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live when she addressed her kiss with Goldstein.
Andy Cohen asked the star to name her favorite on-screen smooch from years of acting in television and film.
"We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on," he said.
"I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," the singer responded.
- Jenna Bush Hager Floored Justin Trudeau Wore Jeans on a Yacht With Katy Perry
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 7-Year-Old Son 'Punches' Husband Henry Hager When She Tries to Kiss Him
- Former First Lady Laura Bush Kissed a Former Fling 'on the Lips' at a Christmas Party, Daughter Jenna Bush Hager Reveals: 'One Step Too Far'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Alleged Romance
Lopez and Goldstein star in Office Romance together, which will most likely premiere in 2026. The duo reportedly grew close on the set, and their friendship transformed into romance.
"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told an outlet in April. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," another insider added. "He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up — he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of [ex-husband] Ben [Affleck]. She thinks he is very cute. Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure."