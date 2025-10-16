Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Brett Goldstein While Addressing Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Budding Romance With the Actor: 'Look How Handsome He Is!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager gave Jennifer Lopez's rumored new beau her stamp of approval. During the Thursday, October 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, reflected on the actress' recent comments about Brett Goldstein being "the best kisser."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Recency bias, or is Brett Goldstein the one?" guest co-host Matt Rogers wondered. "They look like an attractive couple to me." "Look how handsome he is!" Bush Hager gushed, noting she "loves" Goldstein. "He's in my top three." The media personality went on to name the top three celebrities she finds most attractive. "Right now, Brett Goldstein's moved up to one. Brandi Carlile...I don't really have a type. And Colin Firth," she admitted. Rogers noted that J.Lo has great chemistry with anyone she works with, so dating rumors will follow her wherever she goes.

Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser'

Jennifer Lopez named her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Brett Goldstein as her best on-screen kiss. pic.twitter.com/MDBbJON8cy — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) October 16, 2025 Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X Jennifer Lopez loved her kiss with Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Alleged Romance

Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein is in Jenna Bush Hager's 'top three.'

Lopez and Goldstein star in Office Romance together, which will most likely premiere in 2026. The duo reportedly grew close on the set, and their friendship transformed into romance. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source told an outlet in April. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez is allegedly seeing Brett Goldstein.