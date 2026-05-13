Jenna Bush Hager Misses Her 'Hot' Younger Body: 'What a Bummer'

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Jenna Bush Hager's opinions about her physical appearance have changed over time. During the Wednesday, May 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, candidly reflected on how she no longer looks at her body the way she did when she was younger. Bush Hager and co-host Sheinelle Jones mused over a recent interview Eva Longoria did, where she addressed whether she thinks of herself as “sexier” than when she was 25 years old.

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Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager thinks of herself as 'funny' and 'fun.'

“My 25-year-old body was banging,” the actress reflected. “Let’s not lie to ourselves…my p---- was pretty tight at 25. But I would love my 25-year-old body with my 50-year-old mind. Absolutely. She’d be a deadly combo.” On Today, Jones, 47, agreed that one becomes “more confident” as they grow older. “I feel like those hot bods are wasted on the young…” Bush Hager joked. “I always was like, ‘Ugh,’ and then I look back at pictures, and I’m like, ‘Dang.’ What’s a bummer is we never appreciate what we’ve got when we’ve got it.” “You never know how great today is until tomorrow,” Jones continued. “You look at a picture and you feel horrible in the moment.”

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How Do Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones View Their Bodies?

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager does not consider herself 's---.'

Bush Hager pointed out that when one is younger, things don’t “droop the way they do when you’re older.” Jones went on to recall her own relationship with her body image as a young adult. “That was not me. You don’t need to be nice to me. I know it wasn’t me. No, it’s okay, I’m fine,” she asserted. Her costar insisted that she was “dancer,” implying that she was in shape during her high school and college years. “It’s fine. I wasn’t horrible. I just never had the s--- bod,” Jones said.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed how their body image has changed over time.

Bush Hager claimed she didn’t either, but her friend cut in to disagree. “Yes, you [do]!” Jones exclaimed. “You have a torso.” “I do have a torso,” Bush Hager acknowledged. “I guess what I’m saying, though, is the older you get, the more you can appreciate things…in moments, I feel s---, but I don’t think of myself as s---. I think of myself as funny and fun.” “I feel like, ‘Oh, she’s cute.’ I’ve always been the cute one,” Jones added, while her costar complimented her as “pretty.”

Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager Troll Producers Over Body Discussion

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones acknowledged she did not have the ideal body when she was younger.