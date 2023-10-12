Jenna Bush Hager's Son Hal, 4, Still Sleeps in His Crib: 'It's Normal, Right?'
How old is too old to sleep in a crib?!
During the Thursday, October 12, broadcast of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager surprisingly revealed that her 4-year-old son, Hal, does not go to sleep in a child-sized bed every night, but rather his crib from when he was a baby.
The shocking confession came after Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb were discussing the pristine condition of David Beckham's closet.
Following a clip of Netflix's new docuseries Beckham, which showed the immaculate layout of the former professional soccer star's clothing, both Kotb and Bush Hager began to praise how organized their kids are.
Somehow, the conversation prompted Bush Hager to admit her youngest child is "still in his crib," before asking the camera: "Y’all it’s normal right?"
Kotb, 59, couldn't stop laughing, as a group of producers yelled, "No!"
"What? I wasn’t even asking you, I was asking them," Bush Hager replied while pointing to the camera to signal she was referring to viewers at home.
Bush Hager, 41, reiterated: "It’s normal to have a 4-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?"
Kotb, who agreed with the producers' collective "no," then asked her co-host how her son goes to the bathroom if he has the urge in the middle of the night.
"He doesn’t need to, but if he ever had an accident then it happens in his crib," said the mom-of-three — who shares Hal and her two daughters, Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, with her husband, Henry, 45.
Bush Hager made sure to assure Kotb and viewers of the talk show that she doesn't force Hal to sleep in the crib, noting she has actually tried to get him to switch to a big boy bed but he hasn't wanted to.
"I said, 'Do you wanna, maybe let’s try to talk about moving you next week to your bed,' and he said 'not this Christmas but next Christmas,'" Bush Hager detailed of her adorable son.
"He wants to be the only kindergartner in his crib. Anyway, to each their own," she concluded on the matter.
While Bush Hager exposed her child's secret this time around, the roles have definitely been reversed during previous episodes of the hit talk show.
In December 2022, Mila made a surprise appearance on the NBC broadcast, where she completely embarrassed her mom by telling a story about the time Bush Hager accidentally peed in her pants.
"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" the sweet little girl hilariously detailed, noting how her mom even had to go and "change her pajamas."
At the time, Kotb begged Mila to spill even more dirty details about Bush Hager, who seemed to have enough as she motioned for her daughter to get off of the stage.
"I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out [of you] but no more," Bush Hager quipped, before adding, "OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!"