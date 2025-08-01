Jenna Bush Hager's Mom Laura Bush Refused to Let Her Eat Sugar as a Kid: 'Nobody Would Want to Come to Our House'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager looked back on her mom Laura Bush's firm eating rule.

During the Friday, August 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, explained the one habit her mother, Laura Bush , would not budge on when she was a child.

Jenna Bush Hager had to stay away from sweets as a kid.

Bush Hager and guest co-host Tyra Banks, 51, both were not allowed to eat sugar when they were younger.

"We would have Grape-Nuts," she admitted. "Nobody would want to come to our house. Wheat Thins...we just had shredded wheat."

Now, she is a fan of breakfast cereals, particularly Honey Bunches of Oats.

"Those little bunches, when you get the bunch..." Bush Hager started, before Banks finished her sentence, "It's so good."

Back in the '80s and '90s, it was a tradition in the Bush family to eat cereal for dinner on Sundays.

"I told my kids that, and they were like, 'Woah, you would have cereal for dinner?' I'm like, 'Yeah, my mom didn't want to cook,'" she explained. "It was the opposite of families who made the big Italian meals, the big Sunday suppers. We would just have cereal."

Even though she wasn't allowed to put sugar on her meal, it was still "kind of fun."