Jenna Bush Hager's Mom Laura Bush Refused to Let Her Eat Sugar as a Kid: 'Nobody Would Want to Come to Our House'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Tyra Banks and Laura Bush
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager looked back on her mom Laura Bush's firm eating rule.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager had a strict upbringing.

During the Friday, August 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, explained the one habit her mother, Laura Bush, would not budge on when she was a child.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager had to stay away from sweets as a kid.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager had to stay away from sweets as a kid.

Bush Hager and guest co-host Tyra Banks, 51, both were not allowed to eat sugar when they were younger.

"We would have Grape-Nuts," she admitted. "Nobody would want to come to our house. Wheat Thins...we just had shredded wheat."

Now, she is a fan of breakfast cereals, particularly Honey Bunches of Oats.

"Those little bunches, when you get the bunch..." Bush Hager started, before Banks finished her sentence, "It's so good."

Back in the '80s and '90s, it was a tradition in the Bush family to eat cereal for dinner on Sundays.

"I told my kids that, and they were like, 'Woah, you would have cereal for dinner?' I'm like, 'Yeah, my mom didn't want to cook,'" she explained. "It was the opposite of families who made the big Italian meals, the big Sunday suppers. We would just have cereal."

Even though she wasn't allowed to put sugar on her meal, it was still "kind of fun."

Tyra Banks' Odd Cereal Tradition

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

Banks clashed with Bush Hager over a strange cereal habit.

"I used to put ice first and then pour the milk on top of the ice because it kind of chills it," she revealed. "I put ice in my cereal, and I do it with my son [York, 9] now, and he's disgusted...he doesn't [like it]. He thinks he doesn't."

Tyra Banks Thinks Pimple Popping Is 'Erotic'

Image of Tyra Banks revealed several weird habits on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks revealed several weird habits on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Banks admitted another unexpected behavior during the Thursday, July 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends: getting off on popping pimples.

"If you had a pimple...I would be staring at you," she admitted. "I want it so bad. I just love it. [Dr.] Pimple Popper ... I don't watch [that show] too much ... it's an addiction. It's disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts of me."

However, she refuses to pick at acne near people's private parts.

"I'm not picking in those," she stated. "Somebody's like, 'Ooh, can you check this?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not checking that.' So that's where I draw the line. Chest up and knees down, it's on."

Tyra Banks Loves Clipping Toenails

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was puzzled by some of Tyra Banks' quirks.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was puzzled by some of Tyra Banks' quirks.

The supermodel also clips toenails, whether her man, her son or friends.

"Sometimes, they stink," she said. "The toenail, because there's been stuff in there. The toe jam that's up in the nail, and then you pick. Sometimes, it's different colors. Sometimes, it's brown. Sometimes, it's green. Come on, you guys know this."

