BREAKING NEWS
Tyra Banks Thinks Popping Pimples Is 'Disgusting and Erotic' at the Same Time: 'It Touches Those Parts of Me'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks disclosed an unlikely behavior that turns her on in the bedroom.

July 31 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Tyra Banks gets off on ... popping pimples?

The supermodel, 51, revealed an unexpected kink during the Thursday, July 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks likes to pop pimples.

"If you had a pimple...I would be staring at you," she admitted. "I want it so bad. I just love it. [Dr.] Pimple Popper ... I don't watch [that show] too much ... it's an addiction. It's disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts of me."

Banks, however, draws the line in private areas.

"I'm not picking in those," she quipped. "Somebody's like, 'Ooh, can you check this?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not checking that.' So that's where I draw the line. Chest up and knees down, it's on."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks wanted to pop Jenna Bush Hager's pimples on live TV.

The Victoria's Secret Angel then began to analyze host Jenna Bush Hager's face, expressing how she wished she had a pimple.

"I wish I could make you happy," Bush Hager joked. "I don't mind picking, to be honest."

Tyra Banks' Toenail-Clipping Habit

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks previously revealed she likes to eat days-old crumbs off the floor.

Pimples are not Banks' only pastime. She also enjoys clipping toenails, whether her man, her son or her friends.

"Sometimes, they stink," she revealed, while Bush Hager listened in disgust. "The toenail, because there's been stuff in there. The toe jam that's up in the nail, and then you pick. Sometimes, it's different colors. Sometimes, it's brown. Sometimes, it's green. Come on, you guys know this."

The mom-of-three's mouth hung open.

"We needed to put on some sort of time delay. What if someone's having their cereal?" she panicked.

Banks realized she may have taken her remarks a step too far, admitting that someone is "definitely vomiting right now" out there.

Tyra Banks and Jenna Bush Hager React to Alison Brie Clipping Dave Franco's Toenails

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager does not mind popping pimples either.

The ladies' conversation about toe clipping stemmed from a viral moment of Alison Brie cutting husband Dave Franco's toenails earlier in July. Bush Hager was initially in favor of the foul behavior, saying how it "looked more romantic than it sounded." Meanwhile, Banks was fully enamored.

"I am like an aesthetician, pedicurist, everything. I'm getting a reputation for being a gross person," the former America's Got Talent host expressed, noting how earlier this week, the internet blew up over her gross habit of eating crumbs off the floor. "I'm just thinking I'm talking to Jenna, and the whole world is doing articles."

Banks continued, "I like to pick. I like the toe, and if it has some stuff in it, I don't mind digging it out. But I have a kit. You have to have a kit ... you have to have some alcohol or some stuff."

