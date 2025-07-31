Tyra Banks Thinks Popping Pimples Is 'Disgusting and Erotic' at the Same Time: 'It Touches Those Parts of Me'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks disclosed an unlikely behavior that turns her on in the bedroom.

The supermodel, 51, revealed an unexpected kink during the Thursday, July 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"If you had a pimple...I would be staring at you," she admitted. "I want it so bad. I just love it. [Dr.] Pimple Popper ... I don't watch [that show] too much ... it's an addiction. It's disgusting and erotic at the same time. It touches those parts of me."

Banks, however, draws the line in private areas.

"I'm not picking in those," she quipped. "Somebody's like, 'Ooh, can you check this?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not checking that.' So that's where I draw the line. Chest up and knees down, it's on."