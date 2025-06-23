Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Slips and Falls During Roller Skating Lesson on Live TV
Jenna Bush Hager nearly wiped out on national television.
During the Monday, June 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, struggled to find her footing during a roller skating lesson alongside guest co-host Niecy Nash-Betts.
Bush Hager gasped and wobbled as Roller Jam's Laronbest guided her through the "slow walk," a gentle back-and-forth shuffle.
"Oh gosh!" she exclaimed, almost falling head-first on the ground. "Two of y'all are better than one of us."
When Laronbest introduced the "crazy leg," a faster lower-body movement, Bush Hager was not confident in her abilities.
"Oh, I don't think so," she expressed. "Why am I going forward? Why am I so forward?"
Eventually, Bush Hager seemed to give up and asked Laronbest to give a solo performance.
"Niecy, how do we get off of here?" she asked, attempting to roll off the set.
Niecy Nash-Betts Is a Roller Skating Vet
While the talk show host struggled, Nash-Betts was all smiles and thrived in the roller skating environment.
"Niecy's actually a skater," Bush Hager pointed out.
When the talk show host first introduced the segment, a video flashed on the screen of the actress roller skating as she gushed, "I love to roller skate." She even pulled out a pair of special white socks from Beyoncé's "41st birthday extravaganza."
"She had a skating party, and I was there. I've still got my socks, Beyoncé!" the Grotesquerie star exclaimed of the festivities from two years prior.
"I feel like you've got to wear those for good luck!" Bush Hager replied, impressed.
Jenna Bush Hager Mistakenly Says Al Roker 'Made Out' With Barbara Bush
This is not the only slip-up Bush Hager has suffered recently. During the Tuesday, June 10, episode of Today, she accidentally claimed weatherman Al Roker made out with her grandmother, Barbara Bush.
"Remember when you made out with her, Al?" Jenna asked. "Didn’t you kiss her?"
Co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly all seemed confused, prompting Jenna to correct herself.
"That was Willard," she clarified, referring to former Today weatherman Willard Scott.
"That was Willard, other bald weather guy," Al teased. "It was awkward on so many levels, so many levels. I’m thinking, ‘Did I make out with her grandmother? Not that I wouldn’t have!"
During the 1989 Inaugural Parade, Barbara ran over to kiss Willard, who was reporting from the sidelines.
"How ‘bout that?" Willard gushed at the time. "I’ve been kissed by the best!"