Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Slips and Falls During Roller Skating Lesson on Live TV

During the Monday, June 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, struggled to find her footing during a roller skating lesson alongside guest co-host Niecy Nash-Betts .

Jenna Bush Hager nearly wiped out on national television.

"Oh gosh!" she exclaimed, almost falling head-first on the ground. "Two of y'all are better than one of us."

Bush Hager gasped and wobbled as Roller Jam's Laronbest guided her through the "slow walk," a gentle back-and-forth shuffle.

When Laronbest introduced the "crazy leg," a faster lower-body movement, Bush Hager was not confident in her abilities.

"Oh, I don't think so," she expressed. "Why am I going forward? Why am I so forward?"

Eventually, Bush Hager seemed to give up and asked Laronbest to give a solo performance.

"Niecy, how do we get off of here?" she asked, attempting to roll off the set.