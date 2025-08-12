ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Spills Out of Her Dress While Flipping a Tire on Live TV: Watch Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager almost exposed her chest to millions of people. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 12 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager almost had a nip slip on live television. During the Tuesday, August 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, bared her cleavage while attempting to flip a tire during an on-air workout.

Jenna Bush Hager's Fitness Mishap

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager tried a workout from Taylor Swift's gym.

Bush Hager sampled exercises from Sergio King, a trainer at Taylor Swift's gym, DOGPOUND. She and guest co-host Erin Andrews went through a series of three full-body movements that are incorporated at the fitness studio, which has locations in both New York and Los Angeles. Bush Hager and Andrews crouched down together to grab the bottom of a large tire and flip it over. The mom-of-three, donned in a long red dress with mesh panels, exposed her cleavage as she leaned forward, nearly baring the top part of her body. "This is one of the biggest tires I've ever seen!" she exclaimed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Andrews tried DOGPOUND exercises.

The ladies then moved on to ball slams, with Bush Hager pulling up her dress in between sets to avoid her dress from coming down. For the last exercise, the duo burned out their arms on battle ropes. The host continued to hike up her frock, seemingly worried she was going to flash the camera. "I feel like you'll be really good at this. Is this what you and Talia [Parkinson-Jones] do at 5 a.m.?" Andrews quipped. "Talia and I have done this before," Bush Hager confirmed as she squatted and moved the ropes in alternating and double waves. "Do you do this with the football players?" she asked Andrews, to which the sportscaster gave a resounding no. "Why are we out of breath?"

Jenna Bush Hager Got Arrested During Her Father's Presidency

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager was charged with underage alcohol possession.

Bush Hager made headlines on Monday, August 11, when she revealed she had been arrested twice in the past. In 2001, she was placed in handcuffs after being found in possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas. One month later, she once again got arrested for using a fake ID to buy drinks. During the episode of Today, the daughter of former President George W. Bush admitted she "couldn’t get away with much" because she was "followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things." "I recall reading articles many years ago about you getting away with a fair amount," co-host Craig Melvin expressed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager flipped a tire.