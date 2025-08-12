or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Spills Out of Her Dress While Flipping a Tire on Live TV: Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Andrews
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager almost exposed her chest to millions of people.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager almost had a nip slip on live television.

During the Tuesday, August 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, bared her cleavage while attempting to flip a tire during an on-air workout.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Fitness Mishap

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager tried a workout from Taylor Swift's gym.

Bush Hager sampled exercises from Sergio King, a trainer at Taylor Swift's gym, DOGPOUND. She and guest co-host Erin Andrews went through a series of three full-body movements that are incorporated at the fitness studio, which has locations in both New York and Los Angeles.

Bush Hager and Andrews crouched down together to grab the bottom of a large tire and flip it over. The mom-of-three, donned in a long red dress with mesh panels, exposed her cleavage as she leaned forward, nearly baring the top part of her body.

"This is one of the biggest tires I've ever seen!" she exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Andrews tried DOGPOUND exercises.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Andrews tried DOGPOUND exercises.

The ladies then moved on to ball slams, with Bush Hager pulling up her dress in between sets to avoid her dress from coming down.

For the last exercise, the duo burned out their arms on battle ropes. The host continued to hike up her frock, seemingly worried she was going to flash the camera.

"I feel like you'll be really good at this. Is this what you and Talia [Parkinson-Jones] do at 5 a.m.?" Andrews quipped.

"Talia and I have done this before," Bush Hager confirmed as she squatted and moved the ropes in alternating and double waves.

"Do you do this with the football players?" she asked Andrews, to which the sportscaster gave a resounding no. "Why are we out of breath?"

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Got Arrested During Her Father's Presidency

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was charged with underage alcohol possession.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was charged with underage alcohol possession.

Bush Hager made headlines on Monday, August 11, when she revealed she had been arrested twice in the past. In 2001, she was placed in handcuffs after being found in possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas. One month later, she once again got arrested for using a fake ID to buy drinks.

During the episode of Today, the daughter of former President George W. Bush admitted she "couldn’t get away with much" because she was "followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things."

"I recall reading articles many years ago about you getting away with a fair amount," co-host Craig Melvin expressed.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager flipped a tire.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager flipped a tire.

However, Bush Hager maintained that she ultimately "didn't get away with it."

"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she said. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.