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Jenna Bush Hager Not Afraid to Let Her Daughters Wear a 'Cutout or 2' and 'Live Out Loud' at Future Proms

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is open to letting her daughters wear more scandalous attire to their future proms.

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April 24 2026, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager plans to let her daughters be free with their fashion choices.

During the Friday, April 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, said she isn’t worried about her children wearing a “cutout or two” when they go to prom in the future.

Bush Hager shares Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal Hager, 6, with husband Henry Hager.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager imagined how she would deal with her daughters going to prom.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones recalled seeing a group of girls out at a steakhouse “the other day” before their prom.

“The dresses have changed. They’re a little saucier now, right?” the 47-year-old questioned.

“Well, there’s a cutout or two,” Jenna noted.

“There’s a cutout or two…is it because of Instagram?” Sheinelle wondered.

Her costar explained how it’s “just the style” now, and they sound “real old” trying to understand.

“Our moms could’ve said the same things about us,” Jenna joked.

“I hope it swings back before [daughter] Clara, goes, because cutouts and all the things?” Sheinelle added.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with husband Henry Hager.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna pursed her lips and shook her head.

“We’re going to let them live out loud,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know, but we’ve got to let them feel free…believe me, she’s already pushing it, and I just go with it, and Henry feels a certain way. But it is what it is. That’s the style. You want them to feel good. I’d rather want them to feel good than uncomfortable in whatever outfit they’re in.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager wants her kids to 'live out loud.'
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager wants her kids to 'live out loud.'

Sheinelle pointed out how “interesting” the “lines” her costar draws are.

“The roommate can live her best life. Mila can wear what she wants,” she said.

“By the way, this is all stuff I don’t actually have to deal with!” Jenna exclaimed. “It’s easier said than done.”

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How Does Jenna Bush Hager Feel About Her Kids Dating?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is 'scared' she's 'not going to let anybody date' her kids.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is 'scared' she's 'not going to let anybody date' her kids.

Although the media personality appears to be lax about her teen’s clothing choices, she isn’t as open when it comes to dating. In conversation with La La Anthony on Friday, Jenna revealed she’s hesitant about her children’s love lives.

“I’m scared I’m not going to let anybody date them,” she expressed.

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Jenna Bush Hager Has a Different Mindset on Kids Dating Than La La Anthony

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and La La Anthony discussed their kids' dating lives.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and La La Anthony discussed their kids' dating lives.

On the other hand, La La is “all in favor” of her son having a girlfriend.

“I love her. I love him. I just want them both to be happy. I’m not one of those moms. I know those moms,” she explained.

Jenna admitted, “I don’t think I’m one of those moms, but I could be.”

“I greet her with open arms. She’s an amazing person,” La La concluded about her own child’s partner.

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