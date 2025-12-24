or
Jenna Bush Hager Accuses Husband Henry of 'Harassing' Their Kids by Making Them Wait to Come Inside on Christmas: 'That’s a Dad’s Job'

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager called out her husband, Henry, for 'harassing' their kids over the holidays.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager called out her husband, Henry Hager, for teasing their family on Christmas.

During the Wednesday, December 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, recalled her man making her kids wait to come inside during the holidays.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

“We’re outdoors. It’s really fun. And Hal Hager is still…the doors are closed, he’s waiting to go in. That still has that magic feel,” she expressed. “Will Henry do the thing where the kids are waiting, and I used to be like, ‘Let me just take a quick shower. I’m going to brush my teeth.'"

"‘No!’” co-host Willie Geist replied.

“Yes…just to harass. Just complete harassment. That’s a dad’s job,” Jenna confirmed.

She shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with Henry.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.

The media personality explained how her family goes to Texas for Christmas and spends most of their time outside.

“We do some hiking, some biking. The kids are barefoot. Especially when they were really little and really they only knew the city, Mila was like, ‘No, grassy!’ She would say things like, ‘No grass!’” Jenna recounted. “And my dad, [George W. Bush,] was like, ‘Is she scared of grass? We’ve got a problem.’”

Jenna Bush Hager Showcases 2025 Christmas Card

Source: @chereeberrypaper/@jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager shared her Christmas card with fans.

Another one of Jenna’s holiday traditions is sending out a Christmas card. This year, she mailed hand-drawn designs of her family reading books alongside their cats. The front read, "Enjoying every moment, every chapter." The back, featuring a photo of the group on vacation, concluded, “...with the ones we love!”

"This is my [card]. I love Christmas cards. I can’t help it….” Jenna said on the Friday, December 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. “There’s a woman named Cheree Berry. She has a small business in St. Louis. I work with her. I look forward to it. She writes me. It’s kind of like creating something.”

Jenna Bush Hager Is 'Trying to Slow Down' Over the Holidays

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is spending the holidays with her family.

In a November 11 interview, the mom-of-three stressed the importance of unwinding during the holiday season.

“I really am trying to slow down and focus on what we’re grateful for and who we’re with, as opposed to racing around,” she expressed. “I’m off from work, I don’t have to wake up at 4:50 a.m., I can actually enjoy time with my kids and stay up past 8:45 p.m. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

She continued, “We usually host Thanksgiving with my husband’s side of the family. We’re here at home, which I love. Sometimes we go to my cousins who live nearby, his family comes up, it’s a full house! Sometimes we buy our Christmas tree on Thanksgiving weekend, it’s super fun. We’ve never been to the parade, but we’re definitely curious—we do wake up and watch it. There’s a fire in the fireplace, we’re in our pajamas, there’s no rush, we’re lounging together.”

Jenna put up her Christmas tree as soon as October concluded this year.

“This year, it’s much earlier and it really comes from the suggestion of my eldest daughter. The day after Halloween she was like, ‘It’s time!’” she recalled. “So, I’m taking her lead and I’m putting up some lights and mantle decor in mid-November. Also, everyone wants joy. If we’re feeling that kind of nostalgia and joy, then I’m all for it.”

