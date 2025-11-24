Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Daughter Assuming She Was 'Going to Die' and Asking Producer to Be Her Stepmom After Watching 'Cinderella'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter didn't respond to watching Cinderella as her mom expected. During the Monday, November 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, recalled her child's dark reaction to screening the fairytale when she was younger.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Guest co-host Andy Cohen started off by criticizing the iconic Disney film. "It's 52 minutes of cat and mouse play. I want more of the evil stepsisters and Cinderella glamming up and less of the cat and mice," he quipped. "When my kids were little, my girls would watch so many of those things that they just assumed I was going to die," Bush Hager then revealed. "Mila came to work here, and Donna, adorable Donna who works here, she came up to Donna and goes, 'When my mom dies, will you be my stepmother?' It's dark!" The media personality shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 7, with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager Has a 'Mouse Problem' at Home

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

During Monday's episode, Jenna also uncovered an unsanitary issue at her family's home. "We have a little bit of a mouse problem, and [our] cats play with the mice...but they don't actually do anything about it. They play and then they lay back," she disclosed. "You're going to need to get those sticky things and an exterminator," Andy advised her.

Jenna Bush Hager's Son Will Sometimes 'Punch' Her Husband

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Hal Hager does not like when his parents kiss.

Jenna frequently gives an inside look at her family life on air. During the Monday, October 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she hilariously recalled her 7-year-old cutting into intimate moments between her and her man. "[Hal] gets a little bro-y. Sometimes, when Henry leans over to kiss me or hug me or something, Hal will go up and punch him," Jenna said. "Woah!" guest co-host Willie Geist exclaimed. "Oh, like protective?" "He's protective. He's like, 'Get out of my mom's space,'" she noted. "I love it." The host described Hal as more of a "verbal fella" compared to his friends. "He'll express things, he's very polite, and he'll say, 'You look pretty, mommy,'" she explained. "When his sisters went to camp and left him alone this summer, Henry and I realized he's a very well-behaved child. His sisters just antagonize him until he explodes. So it's not always easy being the youngest brother of two older sisters."

Jenna Bush Hager Wanted a 4th Child

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager wishes she could expand her family.