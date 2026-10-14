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Jenna Bush Hager Witnessed Dramatic Police Chase in Her Yard as a Toddler as Mom Laura Bush Was 'Lounging' in the Bath: 'They Jumped Over Our Fence'

Jenna Bush Hager, Laura Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager recalled her first memory with Laura Bush.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager's very first memory is action-packed.

The 44-year-old looked back on her 4-year-old self at home in Midland, Tx., on the October 14 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

"I remember there was a burglar," she began. "There was a man on the run."

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'They Jumped Over Our Fence'

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Jenna Bush Hager, Laura Bush, Barbara Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager moved to a new town with her mom, dad and twin sister.

Bush Hager recalled having just moved to the town before starting kindergarten with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, and her parents, George W. and Laura Bush.

"[Barbara and I] were out on the tiny little porch," she continued. "And I think we were coloring or something outside. And a man jumped over our fence and the police were chasing after him. And they jumped over the other fence."

Jenna noted that the twin sisters were alone, enjoying the solitude of the day when their afternoon was interrupted by a dramatic chase at their brand-new house.

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Laura Bush, George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

The police asked for Laura Bush and George W. Bush.

The police then approached Barbara, the calmer of the twins, to ask her to fetch her mother.

"I was on a little trike. I was hyper. Barbara was focused," she recalled. "Barbara was coloring and the police officer said, 'Hey, pretty lady, where's your mom and dad?'"

George was away at work, but Laura, as it turns out, was luxuriating in the bathtub while her daughters played outside alone.

"My mom was taking a bath," Jenna revealed. "So Barbara had to run over to our mom and be like, 'Mom, there is a robber jumping over our fence and police are in the backyard!'"

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'The Craziest Story'

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager said Barbara Bush had to get their mother during the incident.

Jenna's co-host, Sheinelle Jones, interjected her calm retelling of the childhood story with a comment that the whole audience was likely thinking.

"This is the craziest story I have ever heard," she exclaimed.

"Well, the reason it's my first memory is that it was so different than the normal," Jenna pointed out in response.

Fortunately, the tale had a calm ending, as Jenna explained the criminal was arrested and her mother did, in fact, finally get out of the bathtub.

Laura Bush Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager said Laura Bush may dispute her story.

"We just love that story so much because everybody's tiger-parenting their children now, everybody's helicoptering and we were outside playing and my mom was just lounging," she laughed.

Jenna noted that her mother, the former first lady, may disagree with the way the epic chase went down, but she and Barbara have the same recollection of the tale.

"I believe it," Sheinelle admitted. "Because everything was peaceful and then you were jolted out of your little ecosystem."

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