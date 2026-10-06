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Jenna Bush Hager Shades Mom Laura Bush While Revealing Who She'd Rather Accidentally Send a Spicy Photo To: 'She'd Be Like, Dang Girl'

Jenna Bush Hager, Laura Bush
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager shaded her mom, Laura Bush.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager threw some shade while admitting she'd rather not accidentally send a spicy picture to mom Laura Bush.

The anchor made the NSFW confession during a hilarious game of "Would You Rather?" on the October 6 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

"Would you rather send a s--- photo to your boss or your mom?" the prompter asked Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones.

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones played 'Never Have I Ever.'

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'We Know'

Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager shocked Sheinelle Jones with her answer.

Bush Hager gave Jones a knowing look, clearly believing that they would shout out the same answer.

"We know, ready?" she began to count down as the women geared up to proclaim their answers at the same time.

But as Bush Hager shouted out that she would much rather the scandalous photo end up in her boss's hands, Jones admitted she'd much prefer it be her mother.

Both women stopped in their tracks and looked at one another skeptically as the rest of the studio burst out into resounding laughter.

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Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager quickly chose her boss over her mother.

Bush Hager and Jones seemed equally stunned before offering up their explanations, pausing for a moment as Bush Hager finally spoke out.

"Well, Talia is our boss," Bush Hager exclaimed, speaking of the head producer on their show. "Talia would be like, 'Fly outfit.'"

It seems the 44-year-old did not think she'd get the same level of sass and support from the former first lady, who also happened to be her mother.

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'Dang, Looking Good'

Jenna Bush Hager, Laura Bush
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed she'd rather flaunt her photos to her boss than Laura Bush.

Jones quickly conceded to Bush Hager's point of view, admitting that she thought the question referred to a supervisor who sat much higher on the totem pole.

"You know what, you're right," Jones admitted. "...Talia, you can see whatever you like."

Both morning talk show hosts agreed that their day-to-day supervisor would have nothing but compliments should the women accidentally forward her a spicy picture meant for someone else's eyes.

"She'd be like, 'Dang, looking good,'" Bush Hager joked.

Laura Bush, George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush was engaged before Laura Bush.

Bush Hager's mother comes up semi-frequently on her morning show, most recently when the reporter admitted to crying when she found out her father, George W. Bush, had been engaged before meeting her mother.

"I saw a wedding announcement to somebody who wasn't my mom," she recalled, noting that she was just 9 years old at the time. "And I started crying and made it about myself."

"As a third grader does," she joked. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, I was engaged.'"

"I didn't realize in that third-grade sort of melodramatic, good thing he called it off because I wouldn't be here," she added.

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