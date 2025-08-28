Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Husband Henry Wore Makeup During 'Today' Appearance
Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, got glam while guest-hosting TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
On Wednesday, August 27, the host, 43, confessed that her man wore makeup during his appearance on her show back in March.
Jenna and Willie Geist debated whether men should wear makeup on their wedding day, which jogged her memory of Henry's decision to paint his face for live TV.
"I will say when Henry was on the show, he did wear a little makeup," Jenna confessed. "He did look quite handsome. It's good for the complexion."
Willie agreed that sometimes, a little makeup is necessary, regardless of gender, so that the person doesn't get washed out on screen.
"Here’s the thing about this job. You can say, 'I don’t wear makeup, I’m a dude.' But the first time you see yourself with all these bright lights, you’ll go, 'Whoa, I look like a ghost,'" he explained.
Henry filmed one segment of the show without makeup but quickly "regretted it."
Although Jenna's husband prefers products for his complexion, Willie believes there is a "type of handsome celebrity" who can get away with no makeup.
"This type of handsome celebrity, when asked, 'Do you want a little bit off makeup?' And they go, 'Nah,'" said Willie, who prefers a "light touch" on his own face. "And it’s like, 'God did my makeup. I don’t need makeup.' And I won’t name names."
Why Is Jenna Bush Hager on Hiatus from 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends'?
Jenna is currently taking a break from her live hosting duties to vacation with her family in Italy. On Wednesday, August 27, she published a video montage of several snapshots from the trip. The group visited local churches, snacked on gelato and made wishes by throwing coins into a fountain. They stayed at Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, which featured a large pool for Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, to enjoy.
"We ❤️ Roma! We will miss our home outside of Rome! @romecavalieri," Jenna captioned her Instagram Reel as Manu Chao's "Me Gustas Tu" played in the background.
One fan commented about meeting the media personality and her husband while they were out and about in the city.
"The highlight of my Europe trip was running into you and Henry on that random street! Thanks for being so sweet (esp after my fan-girling)!" the social media user wrote.
On Monday, August 25, Jenna dressed up for a night out with Henry. She posed on a balcony in a V-neck, black-and-white printed dress, while her man wore a button-down with a brown belt and black trousers.
It has not been announced when the mom-of-three will return for live episodes of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.