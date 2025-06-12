Jenna Bush Hager Thinks New Sabrina Carpenter Diss Track 'Manchild' Is the 'Song of the Summer'

"Manchild" continues Carpenter's theme of bold, unapologetic lyrics on the difficulties of modern romance, with a touch of s-- appeal. She belts, "Why so s--- if so dumb?/ And how survive the Earth so long?/ If I'm not there, it won't get done/ I choose to blame your mom."

The chorus throws shade at men who can't seem to grow up or act mature in a relationship. Carpenter sings, "Man-child/ Why you always come a-running to me?/ F--- my life/ Won't you let an innocent woman be?"

To promote the chart-topping tune, the musician and her team put up billboards with its lyrics all over Interstate 69.

"[It's] kind of a mixture of country and pop with this upbeat disco vibe," pop culture expert and Bravo personality Daryn Carp described on TODAY.