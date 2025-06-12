Jenna Bush Hager Thinks New Sabrina Carpenter Diss Track 'Manchild' Is the 'Song of the Summer'
Jenna Bush Hager has no-nonsense feedback on Sabrina Carpenter's latest song.
On the Thursday, June 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, expressed her strong opinions on "Manchild."
"You know what I'm going to say? This is the song of the summer," Bush Hager declared. "I call it right now, right here."
Guest co-host Henry Winkler praised the Grammy Award winner's music as well, describing how her songs "always have a smile" in them and feel "positive."
What Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' About?
"Manchild" continues Carpenter's theme of bold, unapologetic lyrics on the difficulties of modern romance, with a touch of s-- appeal. She belts, "Why so s--- if so dumb?/ And how survive the Earth so long?/ If I'm not there, it won't get done/ I choose to blame your mom."
The chorus throws shade at men who can't seem to grow up or act mature in a relationship. Carpenter sings, "Man-child/ Why you always come a-running to me?/ F--- my life/ Won't you let an innocent woman be?"
To promote the chart-topping tune, the musician and her team put up billboards with its lyrics all over Interstate 69.
"[It's] kind of a mixture of country and pop with this upbeat disco vibe," pop culture expert and Bravo personality Daryn Carp described on TODAY.
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' Music Video
In the "Manchild" music video, Carpenter, 26, attempted to hitchhike in the middle of a desert, dressed in sky-high pumps and ultra-short Daisy Dukes. She bared her toned stomach in a tie-front, long-sleeved white top with her signature blonde locks bouncing in the wind.
She cycled through several different outfits, including a red mini dress, a long sequin frock, a purple plaid set and a sparkly blue fringe top.
Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Met Gala Look
Carpenter opted for another risqué ensemble during the 2025 Met Gala. She went pantsless for the Monday, May 5, festivities, wearing a brown tuxedo-style bodysuit with a train by Louis Vuitton.
"I’m a massive fan of Pharrell [Williams] and have been to the [Louis Vuitton] show, and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true!" Carpenter told Vogue while walking up the steps. "And he was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are!"
The pop star laughed about how unlike her past ensembles, this outfit was easy to slip on and off.
"I've never been to the bathroom once because I have never been able to use it in my outfit...we'll see," she joked. "I am sure it's a normal museum bathroom, but I'm excited to find out."