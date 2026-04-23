George W. Bush Jokes He Wants to 'Do a Show' With Hoda Kotb After the Pair Share a Hug During Sweet Reunion: Watch

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George W. Bush may be the father of Jenna Bush Hager, but he has another anchor in mind to collaborate with. The former president, 79, was thrilled to run into Hoda Kotb when being interviewed by his daughter for Today, as seen in a viral Thursday, April 23, Instagram video.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager interviewed dad George W. Bush.

“Hodes! Look at you!” he exclaimed, then hugging the media personality. “Doesn’t she look great? She does look great.” Kotb was all smiles as she posed for a picture alongside Bush and Bush Hager. “My two dads,” the 44-year-old joked. “Hoda and I are going to do a show together,” the politician quipped. “Hoda and George.”

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Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram George W. Bush was happy to reunite with Hoda Kotb.

Kotb, 61, burst into laughter but did not approve or decline the idea. Although Bush seemed to be kidding, fans admitted they would tune in. “But seriously when does Hoda & George premiere 👀,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, “That would be a hilarious show and I would watch.” Bush Hager added in the comments section, “My two dads ❤️❤️.”

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George W. Bush Broke Down Viral Altoid-Sharing Moment With Michelle Obama

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Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram George W. Bush teased hosting alongside Hoda Kotb.

Bush sat down with his daughter for an interview published on Monday, April 20. The conversation was filled with serious musings about the future of America as well as hilarious stories — including what sparked his viral moment sharing an Altoid with Michelle Obama. “I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know, and I was sitting next to Michelle. That’s who I sit next to at funerals,” he recalled. “And I was kind of teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one.” Bush continued, “And I got in the car afterwards, and you said, ‘You’re trending.’ I didn’t know what trending meant.”

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb used to be co-hosts of 'TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.'

To the 79-year-old, sharing a mint wound up being more meaningful than he presumed. “It turns out, the country is starved to see a white, center-right Republican and an African American center-left Democrat having fun and being able to converse, not as political figures but as citizens,” he explained. “And I intend to continue to try to do that.”

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George W. Bush Talks Future of America

Source: MEGA George W. Bush opened up about a viral moment with Michelle Obama.