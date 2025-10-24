Coworkers Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Joke About Moving to a 'Friend Compound' Together

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie teased leaving their husbands and living together instead. During the Friday, October 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personalities expressed interest in moving into a "friend compound" together.

Bush Hager and Guthrie discussed a recent headline on The Cut that read, "Is the Future of Domestic Happiness Buying a House With Your Best Friend?" The mom-of-two thinks it's "goals" when two besties decide to purchase a home together and form a domestic partnership. "This is a dream," Bush Hager, 43, said. "I think this sounds like a dream," Guthrie agreed. "Obviously, hopefully, we'll remain married, but I think living with your best friend sounds incredible." She was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009 and has been wed to Michael Feldman since 2014.

The TODAY With Jenna & Friends host — who is married to Henry Hager — reflected on her past experience living with her friend on vacation. "Also, when we've gone on vacation together and stuff, I'll get the kids undressed. You get the kids ready. You do this. You put them to bed. There's something about two women who really know how to get the job done," she explained.

"It's true," Guthrie concurred. "This also goes with my other fantasy of life, which is that later in life, you, me, all of our whole friend group, we move into a retirement facility. Would that not be so fun? And then you're like, 'We'll meet you there at the clubhouse at four o'clock for dinner.' We'll play some mahjong or some cards. Maybe a little pickleball." "I can't wait for that. Let's do it when we're young enough, though," Bush Hager exclaimed. The 53-year-old thought about fulfilling her dream in her 60s before realizing that era is quickly approaching. "It's not a nursing home. It's a friend compound. I would do that in a heartbeat," she concluded, as Bush Hager agreed, "let's do it" around age 65.

