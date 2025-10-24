or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Coworkers Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Joke About Moving to a 'Friend Compound' Together

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie mused over living in a retirement home together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Updated 3:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie teased leaving their husbands and living together instead.

During the Friday, October 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the media personalities expressed interest in moving into a "friend compound" together.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jenna Bush Hager wants to live in a 'friend compound' sooner rather than later.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager wants to live in a 'friend compound' sooner rather than later.

Bush Hager and Guthrie discussed a recent headline on The Cut that read, "Is the Future of Domestic Happiness Buying a House With Your Best Friend?" The mom-of-two thinks it's "goals" when two besties decide to purchase a home together and form a domestic partnership.

"This is a dream," Bush Hager, 43, said.

"I think this sounds like a dream," Guthrie agreed. "Obviously, hopefully, we'll remain married, but I think living with your best friend sounds incredible."

She was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009 and has been wed to Michael Feldman since 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie want to move to a 'friend compound.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie want to move to a 'friend compound.'

The TODAY With Jenna & Friends host — who is married to Henry Hager — reflected on her past experience living with her friend on vacation.

"Also, when we've gone on vacation together and stuff, I'll get the kids undressed. You get the kids ready. You do this. You put them to bed. There's something about two women who really know how to get the job done," she explained.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie learned to live together on vacation.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie learned to live together on vacation.

"It's true," Guthrie concurred. "This also goes with my other fantasy of life, which is that later in life, you, me, all of our whole friend group, we move into a retirement facility. Would that not be so fun? And then you're like, 'We'll meet you there at the clubhouse at four o'clock for dinner.' We'll play some mahjong or some cards. Maybe a little pickleball."

"I can't wait for that. Let's do it when we're young enough, though," Bush Hager exclaimed.

The 53-year-old thought about fulfilling her dream in her 60s before realizing that era is quickly approaching.

"It's not a nursing home. It's a friend compound. I would do that in a heartbeat," she concluded, as Bush Hager agreed, "let's do it" around age 65.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends?'

Image of Jenna Bush Hager previously referenced moving to Texas.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager previously referenced moving to Texas.

This is not the first time the talk show host has talked about retiring. In August, she pondered moving back to her hometown in Texas.

"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she said during the August 6 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers cut her off.

"Well.. linear television, baby!" she quipped. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.