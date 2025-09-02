ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Teases Moving to Italy After Lengthy Vacation From the 'Today' Show Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager expressed interest in ditching daytime television to move overseas. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 2 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Is Jenna Bush Hager leaving Today? A little over a month after the talk show host, 43, indicated she might be away from her talk show, she joked about moving overseas. During the Tuesday, September 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager expressed how she had such a great time on summer break in Italy that she thought about moving there.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The mom-of-three noted how her son, Hal, 5, would doze off while sightseeing in Rome. "Jet lag is no joke for anyone, but when you're a young child, it's times ten," guest co-host Willie Geist defended the Kindergartner. "He would just kind of fall asleep, but he also spoke [Italian]. He would be like, 'Grazie mille,'" Jenna recounted in an Italian accent. "He would do it when we got home. He's like, 'Grazie millie. Bonjourno.' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe we just move to Italy and make Hal Italian.'" "I think he would fit in really well from what I'm hearing right now," Geist quipped.

Jenna Bush Hager Spends 'Today' Hiatus in Rome

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager spent summer break with her family.

Jenna was also joined in Italy by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 9, in Italy. The group visited the Vatican, explored the city streets and hung out on the balcony of Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. One evening, the married couple posed for a scenic snap overlooking the city at their resort. The media personality dressed up in a plunging black-and-white printed dress, while her man sported a button-down and trousers. "10 minutes from Roma Center and heaven...pools and gardens to spend afternoons after touring!" she gushed over the hotel on her Instagram Story.

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager took two weeks off from live episodes of 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Jenna further recapped the trip in an August 27 Instagram video montage of the most memorable moments abroad. The kids posed in front of nearby art and architecture, snacked on gelato and gushed over painted church ceilings. "We ❤️ Roma! We will miss our home outside of Rome! @romecavalieri," the host captioned her post, set to "Me Gustas Tu" by Manu Chao.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'Today?'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager has not confirmed she is leaving 'Today.'