or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Teases Moving to Italy After Lengthy Vacation From the 'Today' Show

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager expressed interest in ditching daytime television to move overseas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Jenna Bush Hager leaving Today?

A little over a month after the talk show host, 43, indicated she might be away from her talk show, she joked about moving overseas.

During the Tuesday, September 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager expressed how she had such a great time on summer break in Italy that she thought about moving there.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The mom-of-three noted how her son, Hal, 5, would doze off while sightseeing in Rome.

"Jet lag is no joke for anyone, but when you're a young child, it's times ten," guest co-host Willie Geist defended the Kindergartner.

"He would just kind of fall asleep, but he also spoke [Italian]. He would be like, 'Grazie mille,'" Jenna recounted in an Italian accent. "He would do it when we got home. He's like, 'Grazie millie. Bonjourno.' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe we just move to Italy and make Hal Italian.'"

"I think he would fit in really well from what I'm hearing right now," Geist quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Spends 'Today' Hiatus in Rome

Image of Jenna Bush Hager spent summer break with her family.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager spent summer break with her family.

Jenna was also joined in Italy by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 9, in Italy. The group visited the Vatican, explored the city streets and hung out on the balcony of Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. One evening, the married couple posed for a scenic snap overlooking the city at their resort. The media personality dressed up in a plunging black-and-white printed dress, while her man sported a button-down and trousers.

"10 minutes from Roma Center and heaven...pools and gardens to spend afternoons after touring!" she gushed over the hotel on her Instagram Story.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager took two weeks off from live episodes of 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager took two weeks off from live episodes of 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Jenna further recapped the trip in an August 27 Instagram video montage of the most memorable moments abroad. The kids posed in front of nearby art and architecture, snacked on gelato and gushed over painted church ceilings.

"We ❤️ Roma! We will miss our home outside of Rome! @romecavalieri," the host captioned her post, set to "Me Gustas Tu" by Manu Chao.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'Today?'

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has not confirmed she is leaving 'Today.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager has not confirmed she is leaving 'Today.'

Jenna's recent remarks about moving to Italy come after she teased abandoning daytime television during the August 6 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she started.

"Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interceded.

"Well.. linear television, baby!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.