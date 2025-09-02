Jenna Bush Hager Teases Moving to Italy After Lengthy Vacation From the 'Today' Show
A little over a month after the talk show host, 43, indicated she might be away from her talk show, she joked about moving overseas.
During the Tuesday, September 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager expressed how she had such a great time on summer break in Italy that she thought about moving there.
The mom-of-three noted how her son, Hal, 5, would doze off while sightseeing in Rome.
"Jet lag is no joke for anyone, but when you're a young child, it's times ten," guest co-host Willie Geist defended the Kindergartner.
"He would just kind of fall asleep, but he also spoke [Italian]. He would be like, 'Grazie mille,'" Jenna recounted in an Italian accent. "He would do it when we got home. He's like, 'Grazie millie. Bonjourno.' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe we just move to Italy and make Hal Italian.'"
"I think he would fit in really well from what I'm hearing right now," Geist quipped.
Jenna Bush Hager Spends 'Today' Hiatus in Rome
Jenna was also joined in Italy by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 9, in Italy. The group visited the Vatican, explored the city streets and hung out on the balcony of Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. One evening, the married couple posed for a scenic snap overlooking the city at their resort. The media personality dressed up in a plunging black-and-white printed dress, while her man sported a button-down and trousers.
"10 minutes from Roma Center and heaven...pools and gardens to spend afternoons after touring!" she gushed over the hotel on her Instagram Story.
Jenna further recapped the trip in an August 27 Instagram video montage of the most memorable moments abroad. The kids posed in front of nearby art and architecture, snacked on gelato and gushed over painted church ceilings.
"We ❤️ Roma! We will miss our home outside of Rome! @romecavalieri," the host captioned her post, set to "Me Gustas Tu" by Manu Chao.
Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'Today?'
Jenna's recent remarks about moving to Italy come after she teased abandoning daytime television during the August 6 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she started.
"Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interceded.
"Well.. linear television, baby!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."