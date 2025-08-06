ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Teases Potential 'Today' Departure While Musing Over Future Plans Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager hinted that her time on TV might be winding down. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Could Jenna Bush Hager’s time on Today be coming to a close? During the Wednesday, August 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host, 43, described her plan for when she’s done with daytime television.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is already eyeing her way out of 'Today.'

"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she started. "Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interrupted. "Well.. linear television, baby!" Bush Hager shrugged. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Matt Rogers is guest co-hosting 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

The mom-of-three shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 6, with husband Henry Chase Hager. She grew up in Austin, Texas, and wouldn’t be opposed to moving back home. "Isn’t Austin great? I love Austin," she exclaimed. Jenna’s comments about leaving Today come after her former co-host Hoda Kotb announced her departure in January. Jenna joined Today as a correspondent in 2009 and began to host TODAY With Hoda & Jenna in 2019. Recently, the talk show became TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Jenna Bush Hager Honors Texas Flood Victims

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Tyra Banks guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' last week.

Last month, Jenna further expanded on her ties to Texas amid the devastating floods in Kerrville. Her mom, Laura Bush, was a drama counselor at Camp Mystic, the Christian summer camp that lost dozens of young campers and counselors. "My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp," Jenna explained while holding back tears. "Texas camps are institutions, as you just heard, where many family members, generations — this camp was 100 years old — so grandmothers, mothers, kids, have all gone there." She continued, "Texas is a resilient, incredible state. You all know I’m a homesick Texan living in New York, and it always is in my heart."

Jenna Bush Hager Chooses Her Favorite Kardashian

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager was born and raised in Texas.