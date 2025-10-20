Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie Roast Kim Kardashian for 'Wildly Uncomfortable' Masked Look: 'I Don't Like That'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are not fans of Kim Kardashian's recent masked ensemble.
During the Monday, October 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show hosts dragged the reality star for covering up her complexion at the Academy Museum Gala.
Bush Hager, 43, and Guthrie, 53, had strong opinions about Kardashian's head-to-toe beige Maison Margiela dress and face covering.
"How do you even know it is Kim Kardashian?" Guthrie, 53, wondered, while Bush Hager teased, "allegedly."
"She looked great, what we saw of her," the mom-of-two continued. "I'm not a fashionista. I don't understand why they do stuff like this. Why are you covering your face? I don't like that."
"I saw her on the red carpet, and she said something like, 'I can't see!'" Bush Hager, 43, recounted. "That feels scary."
Guthrie reiterated that she is not a style expert but can't help but be opposed to the Kardashians star's outfit.
"That says costume to me. That doesn't say fashion," she asserted.
"It also looked wildly uncomfortable," Bush Hager cut in.
"You know what? She's a good sport. But also you're going to have Kim Kardashian [cover up]?" Guthrie questioned, while her costar agreed, "She's one of the most beautiful women in the world."
"Why sit through hair and makeup?" the mom-of-three inquired. "I guess because she has to eat."
Later in Monday's episode, Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed it took three hours to complete her glam, even though her hair and makeup were completely covered up on the carpet.
"Behind every masked look, there's a glam team that's just sitting there crying," he joked. "We spent three hours in glam. Three full hours, just ready to go...the mask was on. It was a look. We committed to it, and we got the glam shot before. I sort of love that Kim's just never afraid to do a look...but don't be fooled, it was full glam under there."
Bush Hager sympathized with the 42-year-old for "doing all of Kim Kardashian and then just having her cover herself."
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in Face-Concealing Outfit
Kardashian shocked fans when she went incognito at the event on Saturday, October 19. Many social media users compared her to her ex Kanye West, who has also donned full face masks during public outings in the past.
"Why is Kanye inspiring her?" one TikTok user asked, while another claimed "Kanye popularized it."
"She misses Kanye," another quipped.
Others thought the SKIMS founder covered her face to avoid exposing recent plastic surgery.
"She's healing from a procedure," one person speculated, and another agreed, "She definitely got something done on her face."